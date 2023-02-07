Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children ordered to remain in hospital until cleared

Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man accused of killing wife appears remotely for status hearing
QUINCY, Mass. — The Massachusetts man accused of killing his wife appeared before a judge for a status hearing on Thursday morning. Brian Walshe, of Cohasset, Massachusetts, appeared remotely for the brief hearing. Prosecutor Greg Connor asked for a continuance in the case, and both sides agreed to hold...
whdh.com
Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend to appear in court
SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend is set to appear in court Thursday. Judy Church, 64, is charged with the murder of 46-year-old Leroy Fowler, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors say that, on November 11 around 8 p.m., Church...
whdh.com
2 arrested in Jamaica Plain double stabbing that left victims with life-threatening injuries
BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a double stabbing in Jamaica Plain on Saturday that left the victims hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officials said. Officers investigating a reported stabbing on Woodside Avenue found the victims suffering from stab wounds after they arrived at a nearby...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman accused of murdering her boyfriend held without bail
A Massachusetts woman charged with murdering her boyfriend was ordered held without bail on Thursday after being arraigned in Superior Court and pleading not guilty, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker announced. 64-year-old Judy Church of Salisbury had previously been arraigned in Newburyport District Court after being arrested in...
WCVB
whdh.com
Two men accused of trying to drill through door lock in Quincy in attempted break-in
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men have been accused of trying to drill through a door lock in an attempt to break into a home in Quincy on Friday, according to police. Quincy police said officers responded to a home off Ricciuti Drive around 3 a.m. Police said the victim woke up to the sounds of drilling and saw two men trying to drill through the lock.
whdh.com
Attleboro man to be arraigned in connection with death of elderly woman
ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An Attleboro man who is facing murder and arson charges in the case of an elderly woman found dead after a house fire is set to be arraigned Thursday. Police say Adam Rollins, 42, robbed and assaulted 80-year-old Judith Henriques, who later died when her home...
Man accused of killing wild turkey with branch in Attleboro
The man told police he used a stick to ward off three turkeys and didn't intend to kill one of them.
whdh.com
Police arrest man accused in deadly Mass and Cass hit-and-run
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard last month, police announced. Police at the time said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection around 10:40 p.m....
Paralyzed in suicide attempt, mom accused of killing 3 kids needs hospital, not prison: lawyer
At Tuesday’s arraignment for Duxbury, Mass., mother Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three children at their Summer Street home on Jan. 24, appeared virtually from a Boston-area hospital, in a bed and wearing a neck brace and medical mask. Judge John Canavan of Plymouth District Court ordered Clancy,...
NECN
Andover, Massachusetts, police confirm 3 dead found inside $2M home; deceased are a dad, mom and 12-year-old
Livestream: Arraignment for Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mom accused of killing her children
Clancy is facing charges of homicide, strangulation, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon in the deaths of her children, Cora, Dawson, and Callan. Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children last month, will face charges from her hospital bed Tuesday. The 32-year-old labor and...
ANDOVER - A couple and their 12-year-old son were found shot to death in their home in Andover early Thursday morning, police said.Andover Police Chief Pat Keefe said they received a 911 call from the family's home on Porter Road just after 3:21 a.m. Officers arrived about five minutes later and had to "breach two doors to get into the house.""They found the father, mother and a 12-year-old son dead. Wounds were from a gunshot," Keefe told reporters at a news conference.Authorities have not released their names yet. Keefe said the father was 56 years old and the mother was...
Prosecution: Woman planned the killings of her 3 children
PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman used exercise bands to strangle her three children in the family home in a well-planned assault while her husband was out for about 20 minutes picking up medicine at a pharmacy and takeout, a prosecutor said at her arraignment Tuesday. Not guilty...
whdh.com
whdh.com
Investigation underway after Billerica Memorial HS vandalized
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after an act of vandalism left Billerica Memorial High School with significant damage, the superintendent said in a letter to the school community. In a statement, the Superintendent Timothy G. Piwowar said, “This morning, a malicious act of vandalism occurred at Billerica Memorial...
Former Everett superintendent convicted of indecent assault
“The defendant in this case used his position of power to victimize one of his employees, assaulting her and repeatedly making her feel unsafe, uncomfortable and powerless at her place of employment.”. Frederick Foresteire, the former superintendent of Everett public schools, was found guilty of indecent assault and battery Thursday,...
whdh.com
