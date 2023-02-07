Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children ordered to remain in hospital until cleared

ANDOVER - A couple and their 12-year-old son were found shot to death in their home in Andover early Thursday morning, police said.Andover Police Chief Pat Keefe said they received a 911 call from the family's home on Porter Road just after 3:21 a.m. Officers arrived about five minutes later and had to "breach two doors to get into the house.""They found the father, mother and a 12-year-old son dead. Wounds were from a gunshot," Keefe told reporters at a news conference.Authorities have not released their names yet. Keefe said the father was 56 years old and the mother was...

ANDOVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO