National FFA Week is Feb. 18-25

After two years of unpredictability, Wisconsin FFA has been "Unstoppable" despite shutdowns and uncertainty, FFA has learned that the best "Time is Now" to make an impact, and this year, we have taken those skills to the next level by "Elevating" ourselves, and in turn our schools, community, state and our world.

To showcase membership and diversity of opportunities, FFA will once again celebrate National FFA Week this year from Feb. 18-25.

This year, the National FFA Organization has returned stronger than ever with more than 850,000 members across all 50 states along with Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, with more ways to develop premier leadership skills than ever before.

This is the same case here in Wisconsin, as we shattered our membership record with more than 23,000 members registered, and holding the most conferences throughout this year since 2019. Wisconsin and National FFA have truly embodied this year’s state theme, “Elevate,” with the breaking of these records, but also by making history through passing a constitutional amendment to allow fifth and sixth grade agricultural education students to be involved in FFA nationwide.

The National FFA Organization is an Agricultural Education Organization that is dedicated to developing the next generation of premier leaders that will change the world. This organization has so many opportunities for members to elevate their leadership skills so that they may experience personal growth and later, career success.

Throughout the year, Wisconsin FFA members have the opportunity to attend several conferences so that they may develop their leadership skills and build relationships with members from around the state, as well as the local state officers. In the spring, members also can further develop their leadership skills by participating in up to two of the Leadership Development Events, and also may learn career specific skills while participating in some of the Career Development Events.

Leadership Development Events are events that help members grow their leadership skills, with several of the events focusing on communication skills, and all of them allowing members to think on their toes.

Career Development Events are another form of competition within FFA for members to showcase their industry knowledge through a series of industry-specific evaluations and tests.

Outside of FFA events and activities, members learn about and develop their hands-on skills through a Supervised Agricultural Experience. SAEs are an amazing way that members can apply their classroom knowledge to the real world of agriculture that spreads across agriculture, food, and natural resource pathways. As all members know, every living person is connected to agriculture for without agriculture, there is nothing, and therefore, all members and people alike have an SAE whether it is a written down project or a conversation with their advisors.

FFA is also an organization dedicated to service with its motto: Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve. Throughout FFA, members commit hundreds of hours throughout their year to serve the world around them,in the “promise of better days through better ways,” a sentiment described in the fundamental FFA Creed. Through service, FFA members are truly able to elevate their communities.

Whether it is participating in Leadership Development Events, Career Developments, or attending any number of conferences and conventions, the National FFA Organization truly offers a diverse and widespread range of opportunities for all FFA members alike. These opportunities help members to elevate their leadership skills so that they may become the next generation of leaders that will shape our future.

Wisconsin FFA members are truly elevating themselves, and in turn their communities, and our world. To learn more about what our Wisconsin FFA members are doing, go to wisconsinaged.org.