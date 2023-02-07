ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents Enlist Daughter’s Help to Make Over Their Bedroom and It’s Such a Different Vibe

By Shawna Davis
 2 days ago

Change is typically a good thing, especially when it comes to giving certain areas in your home a new makeover in the hopes of refreshing the area.

Such is the case with TikTok user @sue_marie1 . She recruited her daughter to help her give their bedroom a makeover and the before and after of the bedroom makeover proves the parents made the right decision in enlisting their daughter to assist them!

@sue_marie1

EPISODE 1 I asked my daughter to help us with our master bedroom makeover. We are so happy and love our new space! Keep watching for the final reveal! #diyproject #bedroommakeover #neutraldecor #neutralaesthetic #homedecor

♬ Sunroof - Nicky Youre & dazy

In a t hree-part video posted to their TikTok account, we’re shown the entire process of the bedroom makeover from the initial before photos taken of the rather bland bedroom that included slightly dated furniture pieces that weren’t really cohesive with each other. After having their daughter help them with the makeover, they received a few coats of fresh paint with a neutral beige color that brightened the room and make it look more open and inviting, especially with the new modern white dresser, nightstands and entertainment console that was added to the space. Additionally, they hid the TV cords as well to maintain that elevated and modern look of the room.

Much like their followers and viewers in the comment section of the video, I’m impressed with this stunning makeover!

