HCSO identify man found ‘unresponsive’ on roadside

UPDATE: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s investigators were able to identify the man as a 47-year-old Mexican citizen. Autopsy report reveals no evidence of physical trauma or foul play. The toxicology report is still pending, according to HCSO .

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive on the side of a rural road Tuesday afternoon in northern Hidalgo County.

At 1:16 p.m., authorities received a call for a welfare check north of Citrus City, in northwestern part of Hidalgo County, near the area of 12 mile line and Iowa Road, according to Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Upon arrival to the scene, deputies confirmed the man was dead, Guerra said.

Deputies are investigating the cause of death.

