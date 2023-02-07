Huskies Offer Speedy, Hard-Hitting Minnesota Safety

Koi Perich has a UW offer among seven sent his way so far, most from the Big Ten.

Koi Perich does it all as a Minnesota high school football player, rushing, receiving and kick returns. This past season, he piled up 25 touchdowns, five coming on runbacks.

Yet none of this interests him nearly as much as playing safety for his Esko High team, located in the suburbs of Duluth, a port city bordering Lake Superior.

"I think defense is the most fun thing about football," Perich told his local newspaper, the Pine Journal. "I'm not scared of anybody."

People are noticing his fearlessness and other attributes, including University of Washington recruiters who on Monday made this two-way back a scholarship offer, his seventh.

The Huskies aren't shy about pursuing Minnesota prospects, earlier signing 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive tackle Elinneus Davis from Moorhead on the North Dakota state line among their 27 newcomers in this recruiting cycle.

The attraction to the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Perich from the Class of 2024 is his size mixed with 4.5-second speed in the 40-yard dash.

"He's an extremely explosive runner," Esko coach Scott Arnston told the Pine Journal. "He puts his foot in the ground and he's gone."

For an 11-1 Eskomos team, Perich rushed 66 times for 813 yards and 11 touchdowns, caught 17 passes for 353 yards and 9 scores, and returned 3 punts and 2 kickoffs for TDs ranging from 55 to 95 yards.

Yet defense is what has college suitors beginning to offer him, particularly from the Big Ten, in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern and Wisconsin.

His Esko team was so good on that side of the ball that it shut out six teams and held three others to a touchdown each.

Perich finished his junior season with 75 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and 3 interceptions. Defense is his true calling and he knows it.

"I’m willing to put my nose in it," he said. "I like taking on blocks and letting the linebackers go to work, anything that will help. I love hitting people — that's just the best.”

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

Have a question, direct message me on Facebook or Twitter.