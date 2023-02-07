ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers: Diego Cartaya Leans a Lot on His Mother Even as a Pro

By Chloe Clark
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F4Nuh_0kfbNnI300

The prospect credits a lot of his healthy mindset to his mother.

Even as the Dodgers' number one overall prospect, Diego Cartaya remains grounded.

This season, the catcher hit .254 across High-A and Single-A, with 22 home runs and 72 RBIs.  Although the 21-year-old still has a year or two before the big leagues, he is on a promising path.

Cartaya recently joined Dodgers Nation and spoke with Doug McKain about previous injury issues he faced in the minors. Cartaya revealed how he’s responded to such injuries:

“Well, I started eating better. Keep up with my exercise, stretches, all that, and recovery after the game. I think that’s the big thing.

The young prospect can credit a lot of his healthy mindset to his mother. His mom is a former bodybuilder and spent time working as a physical trainer for a baseball academy in Venezuela as well.

Diego expressed how much of an influence his mom has had on his career thus far.

“A lot. A lot. She still helps me a lot. She always tells me what to eat, what I cannot eat. And shes always on me with that, like training, always helping me, so I'm blessed that I have her.”

Having a personal trainer and dietician built in as your mother has to be pretty special. Mom clearly did an excellent job in shaping her son to become a top-10 prospect in baseball.

With his mother in his corner, Cartaya is sure to remain consistent with his exercises and training as he continues his journey to the big leagues.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news

The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas-native Vanessa Hudgens engaged to MLB star

SALINAS, Calif. — Actor, singer and Salinas-native Vanessa Hudgens is engaged to a Major League Baseball star. Video Player: How Vanessa Hudgens' BIZARRE Zoom Call Led To Love! (2021) TMZ reported on Thursday that Hudgens was engaged to Cole Tucker at the end of 2022. Tucker was a first-round...
SALINAS, CA
Popculture

MLB All-Star Pitcher Retires After 15 Seasons

Darren O'Day, who recently spent time with the Atlanta Braves, is retiring from baseball. The 40-year-old pitcher went to social media at the end of January to announce his retirement after playing for multiple MLB teams for 15 seasons. O'Day is known for his sidearm delivery, which led to him having a strong career.
FLORIDA STATE
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy