ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.5 KNUE

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Fried Chicken Restaurant Closes After Just 1 Year Open

Fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, and chicken wings have been all the rage in the restaurant industry over the last several years. Countless chicken sandwich shops have sprouted throughout the Valley, some of which are connected to major celebrities (ranging from Shaq to Samuel L. Jackson). And while the traditional chicken restaurants continue to see massive lines pushing out of the parking lot into the road (looking at your Chick-fil-a), it isn’t necessarily foolproof. In fact, one chicken wing restaurant, which has been open for just over a year, has officially thrown in the towel and closed down.
Salon

An absolutely genius trick for mess-free bacon

Though you may have your own opinion about the most delicious way to make it, bacon's versatility and popularity are both undeniable. Bacon can be enjoyed on its own at breakfast or as a topping at lunch, sending classics like burgers and sandwiches soaring to new heights. During the "bacon mania" of the 2010s, bacon wasn't limited to the plate. Apparently, bacon can also elevate candles, desserts, perfumes, T-shirts and more.
Deseret News

The best ways to reheat pizza revealed

Enjoying cold pizza is one way to eat pizza leftovers, but sometimes you may want to relive that first warm bite. How to reheat pizza. How to heat pizza in oven. How to reheat pizza in the oven. Reheating pizza in the microwave.
UTAH STATE
Mashed

Taco Bell Is Giving Away Mexican Pizzas For A Limited Time But Only Through The App

Even if you don't often eat at Taco Bell, chances are you've heard about its Mexican Pizza. Fans of the iconic dish were elated in 2022 when rumors of the Mexican Pizza's permanent return were confirmed. This came after a brief reappearance in stores in 2020. What makes this item so different than others on the menu? While not everyone is impressed with the Mexican Pizza, for some, it's a revelation. "The best part was the flaky, crispy shells," said one happy diner on Reddit. "So different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos."
Mashed

McDonald's Is Now Selling Waffle Fries, But Only In This Country

For decades, McDonald's has been serving burgers, sandwiches, shakes, and other goodies to people all around the world. According to the company, there are around 38,000 McDonald's locations in more than 100 countries. Menus vary nation-by-nation, depending on the local cuisine and consumer tastes and preferences. McDonald's fries are frequently...
foodgressing.com

KFC chunky chicken pot pies for $5 at US locations

KFC is offering comforting chunky chicken pot pies for only $5 at US locations! KFC’s savory chicken pot pies are freshly prepared in restaurants and filled with tender bites of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken, diced potatoes, peas and carrots, covered in a savory sauce and baked in a flaky, golden crust.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

These are Chick-fil-A's most ordered menu items

Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy created the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich in 1964, and 59 years later it topped the charts as the most-ordered menu item in 2022. The year before, Chick-fil-A Chicken Nuggets grabbed the No. 1 spot, but they dropped down to No. 2 after a three-year-long reign. Originally...
SB Nation

8 Super Bowl recipes that are affordable, easy to make, and delicious

Super Bowl Sunday is about the three Fs: football, food and fun. The Chiefs and Eagles have the first F covered for us, and SB Nation is here to help with the other two. Are you hosting a party this year? Or heading to someone else’s party? Or are you just planning to put on your sweats, kick up your feet, and enjoy the game from the comfort of your couch with an array of delicious snacks? No matter what your plans are, we’re here to help you plan your menu for Super Bowl Sunday.
shefinds

4 Fast Food Nuggets That Don’t Contain 100% Chicken

Chicken nugget fans might be surprised to learn that several iconic fast food chains don’t feature 100% pure chicken in their menu items, as reported by Eat This, Not That. We rounded up four of the most popular chicken nuggets out there that d...
Mashed

Shake Shack's New Menu Includes White Truffles Just In Time For Valentine's Day

Shake Shack's mission of "doing something good" begins with its food. The chain is known for burgers, hot dogs, and custard, and it's even more known for doing them well, according to QSR. A secret Shake Shack doesn't want you to know is that the company doesn't usually stray too much from that formula. Franchises consistently serve up quality across the board, but the menu hasn't evolved much, and the brand decreased its product development a few years back, per Restaurant Business. The decision to do so, as well as other factors, contributed to Shake Shack's sales declining overall in 2019 and stock falling roughly 13% following the announcement.
Allrecipes.com

The Only Way We Will Make Kraft Mac & Cheese From Now on Isn't on the Box

When you need an easy meal that satisfies kids and adults alike, a lot of people reach for that blue box of mac and cheese (it even won Best Boxed Mac & Cheese in our Community Choice Awards!). Making a box of mac and cheese is simple: boil water, cook and drain noodles, stir together the sauce, and combine everything together. But recently there have been a few hacks popping up that seem to not only make prepping mac and cheese look easier, but also make the final dish even more delicious. To see if they work, and if the hacked mac and cheese is as good as they make it out to be, I followed the instructions for three different mac and cheese hacks. Here's how they rank.
Mashed

Carls Jr. And Hardees Just Dropped 2 Philly Cheesesteak Flavors

If you're going to Philadelphia, you mustn't miss an opportunity to try the city's famed Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich. The sandwich, which typically includes strips of ribeye steak, griddled onions, and melty cheese, was born in the 1930s when a hot dog vendor experimented with his lunch one day. Since then, it's become a beloved food in American fare, and has been sold in different sandwich shops all around the city (via Visit Philly) — and it's popularity makes sense, since the Philly Cheesesteak has become a iconic part of the city's culture (per Tony Lukes).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy