Whataburger has a secret menu. How many have of these special items have you tried?
Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in 1950 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states.
Fried Chicken Restaurant Closes After Just 1 Year Open
Fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, and chicken wings have been all the rage in the restaurant industry over the last several years. Countless chicken sandwich shops have sprouted throughout the Valley, some of which are connected to major celebrities (ranging from Shaq to Samuel L. Jackson). And while the traditional chicken restaurants continue to see massive lines pushing out of the parking lot into the road (looking at your Chick-fil-a), it isn’t necessarily foolproof. In fact, one chicken wing restaurant, which has been open for just over a year, has officially thrown in the towel and closed down.
An absolutely genius trick for mess-free bacon
Though you may have your own opinion about the most delicious way to make it, bacon's versatility and popularity are both undeniable. Bacon can be enjoyed on its own at breakfast or as a topping at lunch, sending classics like burgers and sandwiches soaring to new heights. During the "bacon mania" of the 2010s, bacon wasn't limited to the plate. Apparently, bacon can also elevate candles, desserts, perfumes, T-shirts and more.
12 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $6
Aldi is stocking its shelves with affordable snacks, entrées, and desserts that are perfect for Valentine's Day and Super Bowl Sunday.
Woman says all chain restaurants serve one order that allows her to eat out 5 days a week
More people believe it is cheaper to eat out. They have seen grocery bills double within two years. Most fast food meals last for two days. But one woman says she has a method that works well at every eatery. The strategy allows her to eat restaurant-cooked meals five days a week.
Little-Known 'McDonald's' Burger Hack Is Actually Quite Sneaky
There's a special way to order this burger, too.
The best ways to reheat pizza revealed
Enjoying cold pizza is one way to eat pizza leftovers, but sometimes you may want to relive that first warm bite. How to reheat pizza. How to heat pizza in oven. How to reheat pizza in the oven. Reheating pizza in the microwave.
Taco Bell Is Giving Away Mexican Pizzas For A Limited Time But Only Through The App
Even if you don't often eat at Taco Bell, chances are you've heard about its Mexican Pizza. Fans of the iconic dish were elated in 2022 when rumors of the Mexican Pizza's permanent return were confirmed. This came after a brief reappearance in stores in 2020. What makes this item so different than others on the menu? While not everyone is impressed with the Mexican Pizza, for some, it's a revelation. "The best part was the flaky, crispy shells," said one happy diner on Reddit. "So different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos."
McDonald's Is Now Selling Waffle Fries, But Only In This Country
For decades, McDonald's has been serving burgers, sandwiches, shakes, and other goodies to people all around the world. According to the company, there are around 38,000 McDonald's locations in more than 100 countries. Menus vary nation-by-nation, depending on the local cuisine and consumer tastes and preferences. McDonald's fries are frequently...
KFC adds new menu item with a twist on chicken – and customers are thrilled
KFC has added a new chicken item to its menu - but it will be here for only a limited time. The restaurant chain has introduced its Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps to stores nationwide - and they're available now. Customers can get their hands on both a classic chicken wrap...
foodgressing.com
KFC chunky chicken pot pies for $5 at US locations
KFC is offering comforting chunky chicken pot pies for only $5 at US locations! KFC’s savory chicken pot pies are freshly prepared in restaurants and filled with tender bites of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken, diced potatoes, peas and carrots, covered in a savory sauce and baked in a flaky, golden crust.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Tennessee
Cheapism found the restaurants around the country that land in the biscuit hall of fame.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
These are Chick-fil-A's most ordered menu items
Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy created the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich in 1964, and 59 years later it topped the charts as the most-ordered menu item in 2022. The year before, Chick-fil-A Chicken Nuggets grabbed the No. 1 spot, but they dropped down to No. 2 after a three-year-long reign. Originally...
SB Nation
8 Super Bowl recipes that are affordable, easy to make, and delicious
Super Bowl Sunday is about the three Fs: football, food and fun. The Chiefs and Eagles have the first F covered for us, and SB Nation is here to help with the other two. Are you hosting a party this year? Or heading to someone else’s party? Or are you just planning to put on your sweats, kick up your feet, and enjoy the game from the comfort of your couch with an array of delicious snacks? No matter what your plans are, we’re here to help you plan your menu for Super Bowl Sunday.
4 Fast Food Nuggets That Don’t Contain 100% Chicken
Chicken nugget fans might be surprised to learn that several iconic fast food chains don’t feature 100% pure chicken in their menu items, as reported by Eat This, Not That. We rounded up four of the most popular chicken nuggets out there that d...
Shake Shack's New Menu Includes White Truffles Just In Time For Valentine's Day
Shake Shack's mission of "doing something good" begins with its food. The chain is known for burgers, hot dogs, and custard, and it's even more known for doing them well, according to QSR. A secret Shake Shack doesn't want you to know is that the company doesn't usually stray too much from that formula. Franchises consistently serve up quality across the board, but the menu hasn't evolved much, and the brand decreased its product development a few years back, per Restaurant Business. The decision to do so, as well as other factors, contributed to Shake Shack's sales declining overall in 2019 and stock falling roughly 13% following the announcement.
ABC News
Taco Bell's new Ultimate GameDay Box has crispy chicken wings, Mexican pizza and crunchy tacos
Pizza and wings are quintessential Super Bowl foods, so Taco Bell has incorporated both into a special new trio box ahead of the big game on Feb. 12. For $22, the new Ultimate GameDay Box comes with one Mexican pizza, eight crispy chicken wings, two spicy ranch dipping sauces, and four crunchy tacos meant to be shared with a crowd.
Allrecipes.com
The Only Way We Will Make Kraft Mac & Cheese From Now on Isn't on the Box
When you need an easy meal that satisfies kids and adults alike, a lot of people reach for that blue box of mac and cheese (it even won Best Boxed Mac & Cheese in our Community Choice Awards!). Making a box of mac and cheese is simple: boil water, cook and drain noodles, stir together the sauce, and combine everything together. But recently there have been a few hacks popping up that seem to not only make prepping mac and cheese look easier, but also make the final dish even more delicious. To see if they work, and if the hacked mac and cheese is as good as they make it out to be, I followed the instructions for three different mac and cheese hacks. Here's how they rank.
Carls Jr. And Hardees Just Dropped 2 Philly Cheesesteak Flavors
If you're going to Philadelphia, you mustn't miss an opportunity to try the city's famed Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich. The sandwich, which typically includes strips of ribeye steak, griddled onions, and melty cheese, was born in the 1930s when a hot dog vendor experimented with his lunch one day. Since then, it's become a beloved food in American fare, and has been sold in different sandwich shops all around the city (via Visit Philly) — and it's popularity makes sense, since the Philly Cheesesteak has become a iconic part of the city's culture (per Tony Lukes).
