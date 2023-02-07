Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Local Businesses and Community members celebrating February's Second Saturday
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Local businesses and community members came together to celebrate February's Second Saturday. Every second Saturday of the month, local businesses and pop-up shops set up throughout downtown Bakersfield,. Vendors showcase a variety of thrifting, food and drinks, and arts and crafts. Morgan Tonfoher, a local...
KGET 17
Teachers wanted: BCSD to hold annual teacher job fair in March
Bakersfield City School District HR Director Rona Chacon-Mellon joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the upcoming teacher job fair happening in March. With 44 schools in its district, BCSD is the biggest elementary school district in the state and it’s looking to hire teachers across the board: general education, special education, transitional kindergarten, pre-kindergarten and single subject teachers for junior high and middle school students, said Chacon-Mellon.
southkernsol.org
Students speak at KHSD meeting in support of non-binary teacher who is receiving hate
Olive Garrison is a Bakersfield history teacher who, according to students who attended Monday’s Kern High School District (KHSD) Board of Trustees meeting, has been receiving death threats after an interview with The New York Times was published. On January 22, 2023, The New York Times published When Students...
Bakersfield Now
Heated debate on student gender identity takes place in KHSD board meeting
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Gender identity was a topic teachers, students, and parents discussed in the latest Kern High School Board meeting. Most of it centered around the question: Do teachers need to inform parents about their child's gender identity?. This topic has made national headlines, recently in the...
Bakersfield Now
Elite Fitness hosts The Central Valley's Strongest competition
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Elite Fitness Center in Bakersfield hosted nearly 90 competitors from all corners of the state to see who will be The Central Valley's Strongest. Several people came out February 11th to witness competitors participate in a variety of feats of strength. Some of the competitions...
Bakersfield Now
American Heart Month: importance of caregivers
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — February is American Heart Month and Eyewitness News continues to promote heart health awareness with the American Heart Association. Mark and Lori Fagerroos along with David Harrington with Centre of Neuro Skills shared the importance of caregivers, especially with stroke victims. Mark suffered a stroke...
Bakersfield Now
Chair, two members of Kern Sheriff's Community Advisory Council resign in letter
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Chair Arleana Waller and two members have resigned from the Kern Sheriff's Community Advisory Council (CAC) effective immediately in a letter sent to Sheriff Donny Youngblood of the Kern County Sheriff's Office. In the letter, Waller states Dr. Tiara King and Dr. Susan Lawol have...
Bakersfield Now
Stay fit ahead of Valentine's Day with CSUB's Kinesiology Club Valentine's 5k Run
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — Lace-up your running shoes; California State University Bakersfield's Kinesiology Club will host its 5k race the weekend before Valentine's Day. The Kinesiology Club comprises students in the Department of Kinesiology who come together to attend workshops, conferences, and other club-related events. It's why the club...
Bakersfield Now
Local church does its part to help feed the community, one hot meal at a time
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — A local church is doing what it can to help feed folks in the community who want a hot meal. Every Thursday morning, volunteers with the Southwest Christian Center gather all the food products to begin making meals, from the church's kitchen to those who want a free, hot meal.
Bakersfield Now
Family with adopted daughter raises awareness for safely surrendered
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County supervisors have proclaimed February as 'Safely Surrendered Baby Awareness Month.'. Shedding a light on the crisis some new mothers face. "As Christians, we've always hoped to adopt one day, because as the Bible says we are love in deed and truth not just...
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood addresses advisory committee resignations
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood held a press conference Friday to address the recent resignations of several members of the Kern County Sheriff's Community Advisory Council.
Bakersfield Now
Kern community members host donation drive for Turkey earthquake victims
February 11, 2023 — (KBAK/KBFX)- More than 25,000 people have been killed and tens of thousands injured after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria. People all over the world are putting together fundraisers and gathering money and donations for those who lost their homes in this tragic and deadly earthquake.
Bakersfield Now
Celebrating National Pizza Day in Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Have you been craving pizza? Well there's no better day than today to indulge because it is National Pizza Day. There are approximately 61,269 pizzerias in the United States alone, and dozens of those are here in Kern County. Here are a list of pizzerias...
Bakersfield Now
CalFresh Emergency Allotments end, food bank demands expected to increase
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — If you receive CalFresh benefits, you are going to notice a decrease in the amount you are receiving soon. CalFresh Emergency Allotments are coming to an end this February, so those who rely on those benefits might have to start looking elsewhere for assistance. Emergency...
Bakersfield Now
'There's still work to do': Fence added to construction site residents said was unsafe
BAKERSFIELD, California — Two separate construction sites were raising safety concerns with residents of a Central Bakersfield neighborhood. Eyewitness News talked to Lisa Smith on February 7 to learn more about this. Smith explained why she was particularly worried about the site located on S Real Rd. and Elcia...
Highest-paying science jobs in Bakersfield
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Bakersfield, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield native Rylee Price commits to CSUB Softball
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield College (BC) softball infielder, Rylee Price, has committed to play for Cal State Bakersfield (CSUB) for the 2023-2024 season. Price graduated from Independence High School in 2021, and finished as an All-American in her freshman year at BC, leading the Renegades to the CCCAA Championship Tournament. In her first season at BC she recorded 58 hits and 11 home runs.
Bakersfield Now
Missing at-risk adult last seen on Lennox and California avenues
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a missing at-risk adult, last seen in west Bakersfield. Angelo Alora was last seen Thursday, Feb. 9, in the 5300 block of Lennox Avenue, west of California Avenue . He is considered at risk due to a developmental disability.
Bakersfield Now
Clean California Tire Drop Off
SHAFTER – Shafter/Wasco Disposal Site, 17621 Scofield Avenue, Shafter, CA 93263. TAFT – Taft Disposal Site, 13351 Elf Hills Road, Taft, CA 93268. The event will allow residents to drop off tires free of charge. The guidelines for transporting and disposing of the tires are:. Tires must have...
Water Districts in Kern County filling up 'recharge' ponds
The Rosedale Rio Bravo Water Storage District began receiving the overflow from the Friant Kern canal more than a week ago.
