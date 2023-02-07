Read full article on original website
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
United Insurance Board Proposes FY Dividend
* BOARD PROPOSES FY CASH DIVIDENDS OF 10% OF PAID IN CAPITAL Further company coverage:.
China says willing to boost confidence of both domestic and Australian firms
BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) - China is willing to work with Australia to boost confidence of enterprises in both countries and stabilise their expectations for prospective cooperation, Shu Jueting, spokesperson of the commerce ministry said on Thursday. China is also willing to negotiate some technical issues that both countries cared...
In a first for India, transgender couple become biological parents
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A transgender couple are the first in India to become parents biologically, after one of the partners gave birth on Wednesday in Kerala state. The birth of the baby is a milestone for the South Asian nation, where transgender people continue to face discrimination and stigma despite being officially recognised as a "third gender" since 2014.
Canoo Inc Files For Shelf Of Up To 34.2 Million Shares Of Common Stock
* CANOO INC FILES FOR SHELF OF UP TO 34.2 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDER - SEC FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Daiichi Sankyo Co - Influenza mRNA Vaccine Project Selected For Japan Government Agency Grant
* INFLUENZA MRNA VACCINE PROJECT SELECTED FOR JAPAN GOVERNMENT AGENCY GRANT Further company coverage:.
Mineralys Therapeutics Shares Open 31.9% Above IPO Price In Nasdaq Debut
* MINERALYS THERAPEUTICS SHARES OPEN AT $21.1 IN NASDAQ DEBUT VERSUS IPO PRICE OF $16.00 PER SHARE Further company coverage:.
Morning News Call - Europe, February 9
To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://solutions.refinitiv.com/MorningNewsCallENsubscriptionpage. For Morning News Call U.S. -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type US/MNC in a news browser if you are...
Genedrive Says Genedrive MT-RNR1 ID Kit Receives Preliminary Recommendation By UK's NICE
* GENEDRIVE PLC - UK'S NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR HEALTH AND CARE EXCELLENCE HAS PRELIMINARILY RECOMMENDED THAT GENEDRIVE MT-RNR1 ID KIT CAN BE USED BY NHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Merus Power BOD Proposes No Dividend For Year 2022
* MERUS POWER PLC'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN 1.1. - 31.12.2022: GROWTH IN A DIFFICULT OPERATING ENVIRONMENT. * BOD PROPOSES TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT FOR YEAR 2022 NO DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID. * H2 EBITDA EUR 0.8 (1.2) MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
Moderna Inc - Applied For Widening Covid-19 Vaccine Approval To 6 To 11 Year Olds In Japan
TOKYO, Feb 9 - MODERNA INC - APPLIED FOR WIDENING COVID-19 VACCINE APPROVAL TO 6 TO 11 YEAR OLDS IN JAPAN Further company coverage:.
Kamigumi Co Ltd - To Buy Back Up To 0.45% Of Shares Worth 1.3 Billion Yen
* KAMIGUMI CO LTD - TO BUY BACK UP TO 0.45% OF SHARES WORTH 1.3 BILLION YEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Fortress Biotech Inc Files For Shelf Of 647,000 Shares Of Common Stock By Selling Stockholders - SEC Filing
* FORTRESS BIOTECH INC FILES FOR SHELF OF 647,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS - SEC FILING Further company coverage:.
Ford to announce new $3.5 billion battery plant in Michigan - sources
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is expected to announce as soon as Monday it plans to build a new $3.5 billion lithium iron phosphate battery plant in Michigan, sources told Reuters. The plant is expected to be located around Marshall, Michigan, and eventually employ at least 2,500 workers.
Innofactor Q4 Oper Profit Up At EUR 1.8 Million
* Q4 NET SALES EUR 20.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.5 MILLION YEAR AGO. * Q4 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 1.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO. * EXPECTS 2023 REVENUE AND EBITDA TO GROW FROM 2022. * OUTLOOK 2023: INNOFACTOR'S NET SALES AND OPERATING MARGIN (EBITDA) IN 2023 ARE ESTIMATED...
Fitch Revises Turkmenistan's Outlook To Positive Affirms At 'B+'
* FITCH REVISES TURKMENISTAN'S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS AT 'B+'. * FITCH SAYS REVISED OUTLOOK ON TURKMENISTAN'S LONG-TERM FOREIGN-CURRENCY ISSUER DEFAULT RATING (IDR) TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE AND AFFIRMED IDR AT 'B+' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ].
ValueAct takes stake in Spotify
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Activist investor ValueAct Capital Management has taken a stake in Spotify Technology SA, the audio-streaming company confirmed on Friday. "We welcome ValueAct as an investor in Spotify," a Spotify spokesperson said. The company's shares rose 3.5% to $125. ValueAct Chief Executive Mason Morfit disclosed the investment...
British firefighters postpone strikes after new offer
LONDON (Reuters) - British firefighters halted planned strike action to vote on an improved pay offer, the Fire Brigades Union said on Thursday. (Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar and Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)
Lig Nex1 Co Ltd Q4 Operating Profit 23 Billion Won, Up 15% From Year Earlier
* LIG NEX1 CO LTD: Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 23 BILLION WON, UP 15% FROM YEAR EARLIER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Japan's Nippon Steel to pay record FY dividend on rising profit
(Reuters) - Japan's top steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp on Thursday posted a 2% increase in April-December net profit to 517 billion yen ($4 billion) and said it would pay a record-high full-year dividend of 180 yen per share. Nippon Steel, which kept its full-year net profit forecast unchanged at 670...
