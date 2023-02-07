ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Station closures, mass layoffs, no weekend service: BART lays out doomsday scenario

By Alex Baker
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Sixty minutes between trains, closed stations, and a discontinuation of weekend service are some of the measures BART is apparently considering when federal emergency funds run out in 2025. In a post on the BART website, the transit agency laid out what it described as a financial crisis, imploring riders to “Don’t Let BART Go Broke!”

Since the onset of the pandemic three years ago, BART has been receiving financial support in the form of federal funding to make up for a massive loss in revenue from ridership falling off. Now, although the pandemic has largely receded on a health basis, its lasting impact on the Bay Area apparently still threatens the future of BART.

“We are in an unprecedented moment, with the survival of BART at risk,” the post reads. “While many workers, students, and our neighbors who depend on BART to continue to ride, others have returned to transit more slowly and less frequently,” the post reads. “The Bay Area has the highest work-from-home rates in the nation, and slowest downtown recovery, resulting in fewer commute trips.”

In order to weather these challenging economic straits, BART is seeking multiyear funding in the form of financial support from the state for transit operations. According to BART, these funds will help:

  • Bridge the gap until the agency can secure more sustainable funding sources through a regional transportation measure
  • Improve the current system so it is safer, cleaner, more accessible, more affordable and more reliable

If some new funding it not secured, BART says it is “facing devastating cuts that will have serious impacts on the quality of life in the Bay Area.” Among the possible consequences of falling of a fiscal cliff BART warns of are:

  • 60 minute train frequency
  • 9pm closure
  • Stations closed
  • Line shutdowns
  • No weekend service
  • Mass layoffs
  • Increased traffic congestion
  • Negative impact on state climate goals
  • Priority populations disproportionately impacted
  • No BART service

BART’s board will receive an update on the system’s financial stability later this month. In the meantime, BART urges residents to use transit more often and contact local elected leaders about funding public transportation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 35

David C
4d ago

How about clearing out the ghastly smelling vagrants and not letting the back car of train being the defacto smoking (drugs) car. Paying customers made to feel uncomfortable hurts business...Hello! is anybody on the new improved "more sensitive" BART board listening???? I have ridden Bart since I was a kid, and I dearly hope my beloved BART car be cared for better. "Clean it up and they will come" back---( the customers)!!!

37
Acha
4d ago

There will always be groups of people creating “problems out-of-thin-air” to justify price hikes at the expense of the consumers. When will these fleecing schemes ever end? US of A is now AKIN to a 3rd WORLD country; corruptions all around you!

19
Joe Tufo
3d ago

I have been riding BART since moving to the San Francisco Bay Area as a young married in October 1973. BART continues to deteriorate. Our adult son refuses to ride it and fears for his life because of the homeless “riding the rails.” BART cars are not maintained well with air conditioning/heating inconsistent from car to car, either too hot or too cold, and are filthy most of the time. Most BART employees are lazy and provide little to no service acting inconvenienced when you ask questions. It’s shameful. BART “Management” is incompetent. BART was intended to be a model for the future of transit, sadly it’s not.

20
