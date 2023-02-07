Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMadison, WI
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
fox47.com
Madison police search for man who robbed visually impaired woman
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are searching for a man who they said robbed a visually impaired woman Wednesday night while she was walking downtown. Police said the woman was walking in the 100 block of North Broom Street at around 6:30 p.m. when the man came up behind her and grabbed a bag off of her arm.
fox47.com
One person taken to hospital after materials fall from crane
MADISON, Wis. -- One person was injured Friday after materials fell from a crane and landed on a car, Madison Fire Department officials said. Emergency crews were called to a construction site in the 1300 block of Regent Street just before noon. Officials said a crane was carrying building materials about 40 feet in the air when the materials fell, landing on a passing vehicle.
fox47.com
New Badger Ridge Middle School principal named following death of former leader
VERONA, Wis. -- More than a month after Badger Ridge Middle School Principal Beth Steffen died in a crash near her home in Fitchburg, the Verona Area School District has named her successor. Dr. Larry Love has accepted the job as the school's principal, the district said in a news...
fox47.com
UW-Madison campus roads reopen amid slippery conditions
MADISON, Wis. -- Multiple major roads on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus have reopened after heavy snow caused slippery conditions on roadways around Madison. Authorities shut down several campus arteries, including Observatory Drive and Charter Street, as a precaution. UW-Madison Police Department spokesperson Marc Lovicott said roads reopened early Thursday...
fox47.com
Emergency crews respond to fuel leak caused by overturned semi at I-39/90 interchange
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison emergency crews have shut down a ramp at the interchange connecting I-39/90 and the westbound Beltline as they respond to a fuel leak caused by a semi rollover at the scene. Local fire officials said no injuries had been reported as of 10:45 a.m. The crash...
fox47.com
Snow emergency declared in Madison, all streets to be plowed starting this afternoon
MADISON, Wis. -- The City of Madison has declared a snow emergency for the next two nights after several inches of thick, heavy snow fell Thursday morning. The city's Streets Division says it will begin plowing every street in the city starting at 3 p.m., but crews have been trying to keep main roads and highways on the city's salt route clear since the snow began falling Thursday morning.
fox47.com
Center for Black Excellence will make space for Madison's Black community
MADISON, Wis. -- The Center for Black Excellence and Culture planned for Madison's south side is getting closer to raising the $36 million it needs to break ground on a facility that will celebrate Black culture in Madison. The project is just $13 million short of the $36 million it...
fox47.com
LIST: Snow emergencies declared for Thursday's winter storm
With another winter storm set to move into southern Wisconsin late Wednesday into Thursday, multiple communities have declared snow emergencies to allow crews to remove snow from streets. Here's the latest list of communities that have declared a snow emergency. EVANSVILLE: Snow emergency in effect from 11:59 p.m. Thursday to...
fox47.com
Lake Geneva's Ice Castles melted 'beyond repair', close for season after just 3 days
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. -- After being open for just three days this winter, the Ice Castles in Lake Geneva are being closed for the season. Officials said in a social media update Thursday that warm temperatures over the last three days have melted the castles "beyond repair." "We always say...
Comments / 1