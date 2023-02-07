ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

fox47.com

Madison police search for man who robbed visually impaired woman

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are searching for a man who they said robbed a visually impaired woman Wednesday night while she was walking downtown. Police said the woman was walking in the 100 block of North Broom Street at around 6:30 p.m. when the man came up behind her and grabbed a bag off of her arm.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

One person taken to hospital after materials fall from crane

MADISON, Wis. -- One person was injured Friday after materials fell from a crane and landed on a car, Madison Fire Department officials said. Emergency crews were called to a construction site in the 1300 block of Regent Street just before noon. Officials said a crane was carrying building materials about 40 feet in the air when the materials fell, landing on a passing vehicle.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

UW-Madison campus roads reopen amid slippery conditions

MADISON, Wis. -- Multiple major roads on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus have reopened after heavy snow caused slippery conditions on roadways around Madison. Authorities shut down several campus arteries, including Observatory Drive and Charter Street, as a precaution. UW-Madison Police Department spokesperson Marc Lovicott said roads reopened early Thursday...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Snow emergency declared in Madison, all streets to be plowed starting this afternoon

MADISON, Wis. -- The City of Madison has declared a snow emergency for the next two nights after several inches of thick, heavy snow fell Thursday morning. The city's Streets Division says it will begin plowing every street in the city starting at 3 p.m., but crews have been trying to keep main roads and highways on the city's salt route clear since the snow began falling Thursday morning.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

LIST: Snow emergencies declared for Thursday's winter storm

With another winter storm set to move into southern Wisconsin late Wednesday into Thursday, multiple communities have declared snow emergencies to allow crews to remove snow from streets. Here's the latest list of communities that have declared a snow emergency. EVANSVILLE: Snow emergency in effect from 11:59 p.m. Thursday to...
STOUGHTON, WI

