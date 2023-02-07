Read full article on original website
Steelmaker Outokumpu misses profit forecast on lower volumes, high inflation
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steelmaker Outokumpu on Thursday reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings dragged by cost inflation in energy and consumable prices, lower stainless steel volumes and distributors trimming their inventories. Steelmakers benefited from solid demand for much of 2022 but saw a significant slowdown in Europe, the region...
DuPont expects strong second-half on boost from China's reopening
(Adds quotes from call, details, updates shares) Feb 7 (Reuters) - DuPont de Nemours Inc on Tuesday projected results to improve in the second-half of the year from steadying consumer electronics demand, normalized inventory levels at customers and China's reopening. Shares reversed from premarket losses to jump 6% to $76.82...
Adidas forecasts high single-digit sales decline in 2023
BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Adidas on Thursday flagged that it expects a high single-digit decline in sales this year after missing its own forecasts with a rise of just 1% in 2022 revenue in currency-neutral terms.
Inpex Forecasts 38% Drop in Net Income for 2023
Japan's Inpex on Thursday forecast a 38% fall in net income to 270 billion yen ($2 billion) and a 19% fall in sales to 1.9 trillion yen this year, hit by lower oil prices and a stronger yen. The country's top exploration and production company sees the average Brent oil...
Japan's Subaru cuts annual output target as chip shortage drags on
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Subaru Corp slashed its annual output target by nearly 10% on Wednesday amid ongoing fallout from a semiconductor shortage that continues to hamper automakers around the world. The carmaker said the shortages were most acute among parts for immediate delivery in the spot market and it...
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Largest US egg producer sees record profits amid price hikes
Cal-Maine Foods, the largest distributor and producer of eggs in the United States, saw record quarterly profits this year amid record sales.
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, company says more cost cuts coming
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier, leading company officials to say the automaker’s costs are too high and to pledge more belt-tightening this year. CEO Jim Farley said Ford should have done better last year,...
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.Photo byTimis AlexandraonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Used vehicle prices swing higher amid unseasonably strong demand in January
Stronger-than-expected demand for used vehicles last month led to the largest increase in wholesale values since late 2021, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm's Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index was down 12.8% in January from inflated levels a year earlier, but was up 2.5% compared with December. Used...
European shares fall as strong U.S. data stokes rate hike jitters
Feb 6 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, as fears that the global interest rate-hiking cycle could persist for longer than previously expected weighed on rate-sensitive technology and real estate shares.
Maersk warns lower container volumes to hit 2023 profits
COPENHAGEN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) warned on Wednesday lower container volumes and freight rates would drive a four-fold plunge in profits this year, even as it reported record earnings for 2022.
Precision Drilling Corp expected to post earnings of C$4.32 a share - Earnings Preview
* Precision Drilling Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 9. * The Calgary Alberta-based company is expected to report a 64.3% increase in revenue to C$484.9 million from C$295.2 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 7 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Precision Drilling Corp is for earnings of C$4.32 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 11 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Precision Drilling Corp is C$147.5, above its last closing price of C$95.64. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.28 1.32 2.03 Beat 53.8 Jun. 30 2022 -2.22 -2.25 -1.81 Beat 19.5 Mar. 31 2022 -1.49 -1.37 -3.25 Missed -136.7 Dec. 31 2021 -1.80 -1.80 -2.05 Missed -14.2 Sep. -2.13 -2.17 -2.88 Missed -32.9 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 -4.33 -4.32 -5.71 Missed -32.1 Mar. 31 2021 -2.76 -2.64 -2.70 Missed -2.3 Dec. 31 2020 -3.10 -3.09 -2.74 Beat 11.3 This summary was machine generated February 7 at 13:55 GMT. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
Tyson Foods takes profit hit as beef prices fall
Tyson Foods saw profits tumble in its fiscal first quarter after declining beef prices, waning demand for pork and higher costs took a toll on earnings.
Tenet Healthcare Corp expected to post earnings of $1.23 a share - Earnings Preview
* Tenet Healthcare Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 9. * The Dallas Texas-based company is expected to report a 1.7% increase in revenue to $4.939 billion from $4.86 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 14 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on October 20 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $4.82 billion and $5.02 billion. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Tenet Healthcare Corp is for earnings of $1.23 per share. The company's EPS guidance on October 20 2022, for the period ended December 31, was between $1.00 and $1.54 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 15 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Tenet Healthcare Corp is $63, above its last closing price of $55.11. The company's guidance on October 20 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization of between USD4.816 billion and USD903 million. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.26 1.24 1.44 Beat 15.8 Jun. 30 2022 0.73 0.82 1.50 Beat 84 Mar. 31 2022 1.07 1.04 1.93 Beat 85.5 Dec. 31 2021 1.54 1.49 2.70 Beat 81.1 Sep. 1.08 1.02 1.99 Beat 94.5 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 1.06 1.07 1.59 Beat 49.2 Mar. 31 2021 0.76 0.72 1.30 Beat 79.5 Dec. 31 2020 1.91 1.75 4.72 Beat 169.3 This summary was machine generated February 7 at 15:50 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Why This American Express Analyst Is Turning Bullish As Rising Debt Expected To Hurt Consumer Cashflows
American Express Company AXP Wednesday announced plans to expand its partnership with consumer credit bureau Nova Credit, taking the company’s stock briefly higher as markets opened. American Express’s high-quality loan book, solid revenue growth and moderating expenses are driving its strong operating leverage, according to Morgan Stanley. The...
Jewellery maker Pandora says organic sales could rise or fall this year
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora expects organic sales growth between -3% and 3% this year, it said on Wednesday as it reported fourth-quarter earnings above analysts' expectations. Analysts had expected the organic growth forecast to come in at 1% on average. "We ended 2022 on a high note....
Suncorp flags near-term hit from natural hazard costs, posts robust HY cash earnings
(Reuters) - Australia's Suncorp Group Ltd on Wednesday forecast headwinds from higher reinsurance and natural hazard costs in the near term, while its first-half cash earnings rose 63% helped by strong underlying margins and positive investment returns. Suncorp flagged a modest upward trend in the number of natural hazard events...
PepsiCo Inc expected to post earnings of $1.65 a share - Earnings Preview
* PepsiCo Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 9. * The Purchase New York-based company is expected to report a 6.3% increase in revenue to $26.841 billion from $25.25 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 14 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for PepsiCo Inc is for earnings of $1.65 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 12 "strong buy" or "buy," 11 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for PepsiCo Inc is $190, above its last closing price of $171.82. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.86 1.84 1.97 Beat 6.8 Jun. 30 2022 1.75 1.74 1.86 Beat 7.1 Mar. 31 2022 1.24 1.23 1.29 Beat 4.6 Dec. 31 2021 1.52 1.52 1.53 Beat 0.9 Sep. 1.75 1.73 1.79 Beat 3.3 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 1.54 1.53 1.72 Beat 12.2 Mar. 31 2021 1.12 1.12 1.21 Beat 8 Dec. 31 2020 1.46 1.46 1.47 Beat 1 This summary was machine generated February 7 at 19:34 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
L’Oréal Q4 Sales Grow 13.5 Percent
PARIS — L’Oréal’s business remains robust, with sales up 13.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022. The group outperformed the beauty market in all of its divisions and geographic regions during the full year. Sales at the maker of Lancôme, Kérastase and Garnier products reached 10.32 billion euros in the three months ended Dec. 31, an 8.1 percent rise on a like-for-like basis.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now “We achieve a remarkable performance, maintaining growth in excess of 20 percent quarter after quarter compared...
