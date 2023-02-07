Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: February 12th
DAVIS, SD (KELO) — Enjoy a small town shopping experience in Davis, SD. The Indoor Vintage Market is taking place at four shopping locations, all within walking distance, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Items for sale include antiques, vintage, salvaged, up-cycled, furniture and home decor. The Black Hills...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: February 11th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Bulls & Broncs is a night of bull riding and saddle broncs at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The action starts with a mini bull event starting at 5:30 p.m. The main event begins at 7:30 p.m. with music by The Barn Flies to follow. There will also be a kids boot scramble with a chance to win a pair of cowboy boots. Admission is $23, $18 for children and free for ages 5 & under.
KELOLAND TV
Shop local at boutique crawl in downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You have the opportunity to participate in a unique shopping event in downtown Sioux Falls this weekend. Grab your friends for a weekend of shopping to celebrate Galentine’s Day. “Our Galentine’s Day Boutique Crawl is a fun opportunity to grab your pals and...
KELOLAND TV
Flashback Friday: Cupid makes deliveries on Valentine’s Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Valentine’s day is just days away, and many may be thinking about that perfect gift for that special someone. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1982 and introduce you to the man delivering a message of love to people’s doors.
KELOLAND TV
Cooking up life skills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Burgers, fries, and life skills were on the menu at a weekly cooking class Thursday night. 15-year-old Sahr Momorie admits he was hesitant at first about getting involved in the culinary arts program. “But then the first day I took it then I was...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls cartoonist of Hägar the Horrible has died
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chris Browne, the long-time cartoonist behind Hägar the Horrible has died in Sioux Falls. Browne’s sister, Tsuiwen Browne-Boeras, announced his passing through the National Cartoonists Society (NCS). The NCS posted this message from Browne-Boeras on their Twitter page:. With much sadness, I...
KELOLAND TV
New things happening at the Outdoor Campus
The warmer weather that has hit KELOLAND has more people looking forward to spring season and getting into the great outdoors. And no one knows that better than the team from South Dakota Parks & Wildlife Foundation. Today’s guests understand the appeal of all that surrounds the warmer weather and they’re here to fill us in on how we can soon get outside with the new Outdoor Campus Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Parks & Wildlife Foundation Executive Director, Kristina Coby and Director of the Outdoor Campus Sioux Falls, David Parker, joined us in the studio today to tell us more about how the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation & the outdoor campus are working to bring us closer to the outdoors.
KELOLAND TV
To-go Valentino’s now open in western Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A beloved restaurant chain that closed in Sioux Falls in 2015 is now back open. Valentin’os returned to the west side of the city this week, with plenty of people thrilled to have their favorite flavors back in town. The changes at this...
KELOLAND TV
Stretch of dry days ahead
Though it’s cold enough for snow today, it’s another dry day in Sioux Falls. That’s something we haven’t had a lot of this winter. So far Sioux Falls is at its seventh wettest winter on record. But, we are in the middle of a dry spell.
KELOLAND TV
Mayor’s heart checkup
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A screening can be a life-saving checkup for people who are at-risk of heart disease. A well-known member of the Sioux Falls community is raising awareness by taking us along for his own screening. Medical experts recommend men start heart screenings at 40 and...
KELOLAND TV
Britt Haus: Cutting edge of holistic health care
Hormonal health is often overlooked. Yet, hormones control everything from our moods and libido to our sleep and cognitive awareness. With women’s worth in mind, Dr. Lauren Skattum has implemented a direct access to physician model that emphasizes a personal physician-patient relationship, extended appointments, and unlimited inquiry. As the only Sioux Falls’ physician providing bioidentical hormone pellets, Dr. Skattum is on the cutting edge of holistic healthcare. Her Direct Patient Care model is the first in Sioux Falls, and only the second in South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
City asking people to report potholes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls is asking people to report potholes through its app. Crews say they completed 600 pothole reports in January. With warmer temperatures will in the forecast, more snow will continue to melt, revealing even more potholes. You can report a...
KELOLAND TV
50 year old man dies in Sioux Falls rock quarry crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 50 year old male from Sioux Falls died in a Saturday morning crash. A vehicle was found in a Sioux Falls rock quarry at 10:25 a.m. according to the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (SFFR), Sioux Falls Police Department and Patient Care EMS. SFFR...
KELOLAND TV
Quiet Through Monday; Watching the Midweek Outlook – Storm Center PM Update: Saturday, February 11
We’ve been able to enjoy a beautiful day across KELOLAND, but some murky conditions are on the way for some as we head into the night. Some fog may develop overnight in portions of our East River viewing area. Be mindful of poor visibility at times as we head into the night. Overall, however, it’s largely quiet with partly cloudy skies in place. Overnight lows fall into the teens and low 20s to the east, with low to mid 20s out west.
KELOLAND TV
Sanford-Fairview merger delayed 2 more months
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The proposed merger between Sanford and Fairview is being delayed two extra months, a statement from the Minnesota Attorney General said. The two health care providers had listed March 31 as a self-imposed deadline. “The parties, however, have not yet fully complied with our...
KELOLAND TV
Mild weekend weather; Changes ahead next week
Temperatures are colder this morning in eastern KELOLAND with a few areas of fog, including the Watertown area. Any fog issues will be short-lived as sunny skies will dominate much of the region. Even with the wind and blustery conditions yesterday, highs stayed in the 30s for many areas. We...
KELOLAND TV
Record construction helping increase vacancy rate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls had slightly more apartments available for rent this past January compared to last year, according to the most recent Vacancy Report from the South Dakota Multihousing Association. The impact record new building projects could have on vacancy rates for the next couple...
KELOLAND TV
Kidnapping arrest; Sioux Falls cartoonist dies; Social studies standard hearing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 10. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday. A Clark County man, who was wanted for kidnapping, is now behind bars in South Dakota. The well-known cartoonist of Hagar the Horrible has died. The Board of Education Standards...
KELOLAND TV
Gusty winds and blowing snow in NE KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Various parts of northeast KELOLAND are experiencing some snow sticking to the roads due to the strong winds. Many counties are warning drivers to be cautious when driving, by slowing down and wearing their seatbelts. Drivers can get an idea of what to expect...
KELOLAND TV
Looking Good This Weekend; Watching Next Tuesday Through Thursday – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, February 11
We’re off to a great start this morning, and we’ll keep the ball rolling as we head through not just the first half of the weekend, but also the second half. Under partly to mostly sunny skies, we’ll watch as temperatures climb quite nicely…especially with a lack of snow on the ground to the west. Out there, we’ll see highs in the 40s and low 50s. Though snow will keep temperatures a little more in check to the east, it’ll still be a beautiful day with highs in the 30s and low 40s.
Comments / 0