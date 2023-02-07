Read full article on original website
Wisconsin DHS expands program, allows two free COVID-19 tests per month
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services expanded a program Friday that provides households across the state with free at-home COVID-19 tests. Previously, households could order one COVID-19 self test kit per month through the Say Yes! COVID Test website. Now, each household will be able to order two kits per month.
Evers looks to add state troopers, boost drunk driving penalties in 2023 budget
MADISON, Wis. -- Governor Tony Evers is adding initiatives in his upcoming budget meant to fight reckless driving statewide. The plan includes re-engineering roads, adding State Patrol troopers and boosting penalties for reckless and drunk driving. In 2019, data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation showed that nearly 500,000 Wisconsin drivers at least one OWI conviction.
