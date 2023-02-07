Columbus police have arrested a homeless man whom they accuse of fatally shooting another man earlier this month in North Linden. Paul Anthony Banks, 34, of Northland, is accused by police of shooting 60-year-old Ronald Price and another man, age 37, shortly before midnight on Jan. 31 at a home on the 2800 block of Atwood Terrace. Both men were rushed to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, where Price died at 1:38 a.m. Feb. 1, police said.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO