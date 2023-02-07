ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Man charged with murder in North Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 60-year-old man in North Linden Tuesday night. Paul Banks, 34, is accused of shooting two men on the 2800 block of Atwood Terrace. Police were called to the scene just before midnight on Jan. 31 for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

63-year-old sentenced for raping 11-year-old girl

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 63-year-old Pike County man has plead guilty to raping an 11-year-old girl. Tony Bowling, 63, entered a plea of guilty on Tuesday and accepted a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 15 years in prison, according to the Pike County Court of Common Pleas. Bowling was arrested after […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man beaten, shot several times inside North Linden apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 49-year-old man is in the hospital after police say he was beaten and then shot several times overnight Saturday in the North Linden neighborhood in northeast Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers went to the 1800 block of Oakland Park Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. after reports that shots were […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YAHOO!

Arrest made in shooting that left one dead, one wounded on Columbus' Northeast Side

Columbus police have arrested a homeless man whom they accuse of fatally shooting another man earlier this month in North Linden. Paul Anthony Banks, 34, of Northland, is accused by police of shooting 60-year-old Ronald Price and another man, age 37, shortly before midnight on Jan. 31 at a home on the 2800 block of Atwood Terrace. Both men were rushed to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, where Price died at 1:38 a.m. Feb. 1, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Columbus officer facing criminal charges

COLUMBUS – A two-decade veteran officer with the Columbus Division of Police is facing criminal charges. The division announced Thursday that it had been informed that Connie Brant has been charged with nine counts of dereliction of duty, according to a division press release. Brant has been with the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
GAHANNA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Police: No officer arrested

Press release from the Marion Police Department on their Facebook page:. MARION— There is a post on a local Facebook group that includes a video that shows a Marion Police Officer in uniform being arrested. While it is true that an officer was placed into handcuffs, AN OFFICER WAS...
MARION, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

BREAKING NEWS: Montgomery guilty of murder

BUCYRUS—Moments ago, a jury found Timothy Montgomery, 50, of Crestline, guilty of two counts of murder (but not of aggravated murder) in the brutal beating death of Michael “Mikey” Benedict in October of 2021. Montgomery’s wife, Jaqueline, is set to face trial next month on similar charges....
CRESTLINE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local man sentenced to prison for violent attack on girlfriend

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A local man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for the violent attack on his girlfriend. Zane Roosa was originally charged with one count of kidnapping, and two counts of felonious assault. Roosa took a plea deal that dropped the kidnapping charge and reduced the felonious assault to aggravated assault. He was also given 396 days of jail time credit.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dies a week after being shot in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man has died more than a week after being shot in west Columbus, police said Thursday. At about 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 1, officers were called to the Georgian Heights neighborhood for a reported shooting, according to police. On the 700 block of Countrybrook Drive East, the officers found […]
COLUMBUS, OH

