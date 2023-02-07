Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Former College Football Star Tragically DiesOnlyHomersColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jarvis records first career goal, No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Thomas 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: Injuries cost No. 5 Ohio State in 25-16 loss to No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes take care of Cleveland State 19-12The LanternColumbus, OH
Police: Man dead in police shooting at Grove City Home Depot
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after being shot by a Columbus SWAT officer at the Grove City Home Depot Saturday night, according to police. Columbus police said a SWAT officer shot the man while trying to serve a warrant on him at the Home Depot store on the 1600 block of […]
Man charged with murder in North Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 60-year-old man in North Linden Tuesday night. Paul Banks, 34, is accused of shooting two men on the 2800 block of Atwood Terrace. Police were called to the scene just before midnight on Jan. 31 for […]
63-year-old sentenced for raping 11-year-old girl
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 63-year-old Pike County man has plead guilty to raping an 11-year-old girl. Tony Bowling, 63, entered a plea of guilty on Tuesday and accepted a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 15 years in prison, according to the Pike County Court of Common Pleas. Bowling was arrested after […]
sciotopost.com
Columbus Police Confiscate Ghost, Automatic, and Suppressed Weapons in Crackdown
COLUMBUS – CPD Gang Enforcement and the ATF Taskforce did a crackdown recently in Columbus and Columbus area where they found illegal guns and drugs. According to a Columbus Division of the police post eighteen guns were captured, along with ammo and illegal attachments. In the post Columbus reported...
wosu.org
Former Columbus police officer Andrew Mitchell's murder retrial is delayed again
The murder re-trial of the former Columbus police vice officer Andrew Mitchell will not start Monday as previously scheduled. Mitchell's state trial is now set for April 10. That's about a year after Mitchell's last trial ended in a mistrial because of a hung jury. Mitchell is charged with murdering...
Man beaten, shot several times inside North Linden apartment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 49-year-old man is in the hospital after police say he was beaten and then shot several times overnight Saturday in the North Linden neighborhood in northeast Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers went to the 1800 block of Oakland Park Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. after reports that shots were […]
YAHOO!
Arrest made in shooting that left one dead, one wounded on Columbus' Northeast Side
Columbus police have arrested a homeless man whom they accuse of fatally shooting another man earlier this month in North Linden. Paul Anthony Banks, 34, of Northland, is accused by police of shooting 60-year-old Ronald Price and another man, age 37, shortly before midnight on Jan. 31 at a home on the 2800 block of Atwood Terrace. Both men were rushed to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, where Price died at 1:38 a.m. Feb. 1, police said.
'It’s sad, it’s really sad': Crash victim describes interaction with charged Columbus police detective
COLUMBUS, Ohio — New details are emerging in a case involving a 24 year veteran of the Columbus Division of Police who is charged with nine misdemeanor counts of failing to complete investigations involving serious injury crashes. Connie Brant, who worked the past nine years in the Accident Investigation...
cwcolumbus.com
Police: man charged in 2021 homicide after linking shell casings from prior arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said they linked a man to a 2021 homicide using ATF resources, a few weeks after the city announced millions of dollars for that program. Terell Stokes, 28 is charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting along Grasmere Avenue on July...
sunny95.com
Columbus officer facing criminal charges
COLUMBUS – A two-decade veteran officer with the Columbus Division of Police is facing criminal charges. The division announced Thursday that it had been informed that Connie Brant has been charged with nine counts of dereliction of duty, according to a division press release. Brant has been with the...
Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
cwcolumbus.com
Wrongfully imprisoned man released after 21 years for crime lawyer says didn't happen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After 21 years behind bars, Blaine Smith was released from prison and received a $1.3 million settlement from the state of Ohio. According to Smith's attorney, Joseph Landusky, the alleged crime happened in 2000 at a house in Pickerington. It was reportedly an armed home invasion and robbery.
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Police: No officer arrested
Press release from the Marion Police Department on their Facebook page:. MARION— There is a post on a local Facebook group that includes a video that shows a Marion Police Officer in uniform being arrested. While it is true that an officer was placed into handcuffs, AN OFFICER WAS...
crawfordcountynow.com
BREAKING NEWS: Montgomery guilty of murder
BUCYRUS—Moments ago, a jury found Timothy Montgomery, 50, of Crestline, guilty of two counts of murder (but not of aggravated murder) in the brutal beating death of Michael “Mikey” Benedict in October of 2021. Montgomery’s wife, Jaqueline, is set to face trial next month on similar charges....
Woman used fake check to steal thousands from Newark bank, police say
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark police are looking for a woman after she used a fake check to withdraw thousands of dollars from a local bank. Licking County Crime Stoppers announced Thursday it will offer a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a woman captured by security cameras. The photos taken […]
Accused drug cartel cocaine smuggler extradited from Colombia to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An alleged transnational cocaine smuggler has flown from Colombia to Columbus for a federal criminal drug trafficking trial. Julio Ernesto Jimenez-Oyaga appeared in federal court in Columbus Friday after he was extradited from Colombia. He has been in the custody of Colombian authorities since June 2021, two years after a U.S. […]
myfox28columbus.com
Lease up and told to go, some renters are filing housing complaints with state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother in Powell filed an unfair housing complaint with the state of Ohio after she said she was told to go at the end of her previous lease. "I moved up here to give my son a better education," mother Danielle Cofield said after calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local man sentenced to prison for violent attack on girlfriend
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A local man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for the violent attack on his girlfriend. Zane Roosa was originally charged with one count of kidnapping, and two counts of felonious assault. Roosa took a plea deal that dropped the kidnapping charge and reduced the felonious assault to aggravated assault. He was also given 396 days of jail time credit.
Man dies a week after being shot in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man has died more than a week after being shot in west Columbus, police said Thursday. At about 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 1, officers were called to the Georgian Heights neighborhood for a reported shooting, according to police. On the 700 block of Countrybrook Drive East, the officers found […]
