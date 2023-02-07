Read full article on original website
How a band of Ukraine civilians helped seal Russia's biggest defeat
KHERSON, Ukraine, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian intelligence wanted confirmation last autumn that officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) overseeing the occupation of Kherson were staying in a small hotel on a back street of the southern port city.
Ukraine May Get 'Huge Add' to Military That Could Level Russia's Advances
A Dutch official said Thursday that his country would consider giving F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked for them.
Belarus calls Poland's closing of border crossing point 'catastrophic'
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Belarus on Friday condemned as "catastrophic" a decision by Poland to close a border checkpoint between the two countries, saying it could lead to a collapse on both sides of the border.
Why Hasn’t Putin Used Nuclear Weapons?
Russian President Vladimir Putin has loudly and repeatedly warned that he could use nuclear weapons in his war on Ukraine. But Putin has now suffered three major strategic defeats, losing the battles for Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson. And Ukrainian forces continue to attack his military in the provinces he illegally annexed, and have even launched long-range attacks deep within Russia proper.So why hasn’t he used nuclear weapons to reverse his defeats?On the day he invaded Ukraine, Putin warned: “No matter who tries to stand in our way… they must know that Russia will respond immediately, and the consequences will be...
Russian Troops Flail in Fudged Assault in Eastern Ukraine
Russian forces have likely sustained “heavy casualties” near Vuheldar, Ukraine, in a failed attack due to inexperienced Russian troops taking up the fight, according to a new British government intelligence analysis. Vuhledar is located near a railway line that has been a key supply route for the Russians, and securing the area would have been a “very important success” for Russia, Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed leader of Donetsk, said last week. Nonetheless, the Russian military appears to not have prepared adequately for the onslaught, the intelligence report noted. “Russian troops likely fled and abandoned at least 30 mostly intact armoured...
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Putin Sidelines Wagner by Taking Over Ukraine War Recruitment in Prisons
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has taken over the recruitment of convicts to send to the frontlines, wresting control of the enterprise from the Wagner Group, according to the country’s leading prison NGO.Olga Romanova, the founder of Russia Behind Bars, told The Daily Beast that the Kremlin has sanctioned the recruitment of prisoners into the army for the first time since the Second World War.On Thursday morning, the Wagner Group boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced that his mercenaries would no longer sign up convicts, which has become a signature move as the group sometimes known as “Putin’s private army” plays a key...
This Is How Long It Would Really Take Ukraine’s Pilots To Convert To F-16s
The U.S. could train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s in a matter of months. Jamie HunterJust learning to fly an F-16 is a small aspect of what it would take for a Ukrainian fighter pilot to be combat ready in the type.
Putin waves a sarcastic goodbye to foreign business departing Russia
Feb 9 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin waved a sarcastic farewell on Thursday to foreign businesses which have left Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, saying their departure would benefit Russian companies.
Putin's Soldiers Are Dying Faster Than Russian Analysts Can Count
Ukraine claimed Tuesday that Russia has seen the deadliest 24 hours since the war began, with the death of 1,030 Russian troops overnight.
‘Best’ way Ukraine War ends may be most dangerous
The war in Ukraine looks set to move to the next level. One signal came in a passing reference about tea this week. On Wednesday, in a speech to the UK Parliament, President Zelensky reminisced about his last visit to the Westminster in 2020. On that occasion he said his hosts had given him “delicious English tea.” He continued, “I will be leaving Parliament today, thanking you all in advance for powerful English planes.” It was a cheeky way to make the request, but as so often Zelensky knew what he was doing. The assembled Parliamentarians strongly applauded his statement. Yesterday...
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Inexperienced Russian Troops Ditched 30 Vehicles After Failed Assault: U.K.
The British defence ministry has said that despite the setback, Russian forces have been making progress in eastern Ukraine.
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
Ukraine's Arsenal of Western Tanks Poised to Get Another Upgrade
German defense contractor Rheinmetall said it has been in talks with Kyiv to deliver its most modern Panther battle tank. But it will take time.
Zelenskyy: Ukraine caught Russian plan to ‘destroy’ Moldova
BRUSSELS (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that his country has intercepted plans by Russian secret services to destroy Moldova, and Moldovan intelligence confirmed the claim. Speaking to European Union leaders in Brussels, Zelenskyy said he recently told Moldovan President Maia Sandu about the alleged scheme. “I...
Donald Trump Has 'Hit the Panic Button,' His Former Lawyer Says
Michael Cohen described Trump's handling of classified documents as "the true danger to our national security" as the DOJ investigations heat up.
‘Massive Attack’ Pummels Ukraine One Day After Zelensky’s European Tour
The morning after Ukraine president Volodymr Zelensky received a hero’s welcome in Europe, his country was hit with one of the most aggressive air campaigns in the nearly-one-year-old invasion. Russia, showing its advantage from the skies, attacked crucial infrastructure, sending much of the country into another blackout. Zelensky, who...
Fact Check: Have Over 150K Ukraine Troops Been Killed in Russia Conflict?
Elon Musk responded to a tweet quoting huge Ukrainian losses based on figures from a Turkish site
Kremlin Planning Massive Party to Mark Ukraine War Anniversary: Reports
Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak at a stadium event on Feb. 22 marking the anniversary of his war in Ukraine, state media reported on Friday. A source told the RIA Novosti news agency that as many as 200,000 people could attend a “rally-concert” at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. “Putin will speak,” the anonymous source said. Putin used the same venue on March 18 last year to hold a rally marking the eighth anniversary of the annexation of Crimea. A day before the new rally, Putin is also expected to address Russia’s Federal Assembly. The Russian constitution stipulates the president must address the national legislature at least once a year, but Putin has not done so since 2021.Read it at RIA Novosti
