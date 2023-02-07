ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hale County, AL

Hale County Sheriff voices concerns about new permitless concealed carry law

By Tim Reid
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47xAEk_0kfbLSm600

GREENSBORO, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A new state gun law is causing controversy for some sheriffs in Alabama.

Hale County Sheriff Michael Hamilton says many are worried about losing revenue from residents not purchasing pistol permits any longer.

However, Hamilton also said many Hale County residents are still paying the $20 fee for a pistol permit so he’s more concerned about the safety of his deputies on the road.

Congresswoman Sewell brings special guests to State of the Union Address

“Officer safety is primary, and the bill — what it did was to remove a tool that helps us identify bad guys, people that should not have a weapon a gun and it removed that tool from us,” Hamilton said.

State Senator Gerald Allen says the new gun law is good for Alabama and he’s been fighting to get passed for 10 years.

“It gives the citizens the opportunity to own a weapon without paying a fee for it,” Allen said.

The new law allows anyone 19 or older who can legally own a handgun to carry it openly or concealed in Alabama without a permit.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 14

Broly
4d ago

if you are worried about citizens having guns with no government permits...then you aren't running your county or city right. people been carrying guns without permits for wayyyy longer.

Reply
12
Edward Walters
4d ago

I don't see where it matters even before the bad guys had gun. So I don't see where this matters much

Reply(2)
13
Andy Bowen
4d ago

"Hale County sheriff voices concerns about citizens having their natural, civil, God given, and constitutionally protected rights."

Reply
4
Related
sylacauganews.com

Gov. Ivey announces new Sheriff’s Grants for every Alabama county

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – On Monday, Feb. 6, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that all 67 counties in Alabama will be receiving Sheriff’s Grants this year. In 2023, each of the sheriff’s departments in all the state’s counties will be receiving funds quarterly throughout the year. “A couple...
ALABAMA STATE
Edy Zoo

If approved, in Alabama, failure to disclose concealed weapon to police could result in criminal charge

MONTGOMERY, AL. -The state of Alabama is considering a new bill to regulate concealed weapons. Under existing law, a person must inform law enforcement when they are in possession of a concealed weapon, but there is no penalty for failing to do so. The new bill, however, seeks to change this by making it a Class A misdemeanor for a person not to tell a police officer about a concealed weapon if asked.
ALABAMA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Alabama official: Why we’re leaving voter registration group

(NewsNation) — The state of Alabama has withdrawn from a multistate voter registration partnership, a decision that was met with criticism from proponents who say the organization can help combat voter fraud. Much has been made of election security and voter fraud since 2016, and the Electronic Registration Information...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Mississippi-based movies lead to investigation of law enforcement agency

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigations are underway into the alleged misuse of Jones County Sheriff’s Department equipment and personnel in two movies. A 2016 movie, “The Hollow,” was filmed in various locations around Mississippi. The investigation alleges that an on-duty JCSD deputy, a member of the command staff, JCSD vehicles and equipment were used […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa County law enforcement calls for strengthening state police eluding laws

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The high speed police chase that ended with a shootout in Tuscaloosa is renewing calls for tougher laws for running from police. Tuscaloosa’s police chief is making a passionate plea to state lawmakers. Police say there is, in fact, a felony eluding law, but that only applies if a third party is injured, excluding the suspect or the police. Otherwise, speeding away from the police is a misdemeanor.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wtvy.com

Ala. Attorney General joins gun regulation lawsuit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has joined a lawsuit against the Biden Administration over a proposed gun regulation. Marshall has joined 24 other attorneys general across the U.S. to protest the Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached Stabilizing Braces rule. The rule states that when stabilizing braces are paired with 99% of pistols, they must comply with laws that regulate rifles, including the National Firearms Act (NFA).
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama Supreme Court unanimously rules on Chilton County employee lawsuit

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Supreme Court has unanimously rejected an effort by former Chilton County Schools Superintendent Jason Griffin to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him by two system employees. The lawsuit, filed by two school system employees, claims Griffin illegally demanded that the employees pay the system thousands of dollars to […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner retains DA's father to defend him in voter fraud

Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr.'s new attorney, Robert Turner Sr., has filed a motion to dismiss the voter fraud charges against his client. Robert Turner Sr. said in the motion Thursday that Albert Turner Jr. is being prosecuted for exercising his constitutional rights and that the indictment against him "is unconstitutionally vague in that it does not give the defendant specific conduct that is unlawful."
PERRY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Odd things about Alabama that non-Alabamians have noticed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re not from Alabama, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange. And you’re not alone. WKRG asked our viewers on Facebook to see what people thought of the state. Here’s what viewers said were some of the strangest things they’ve experienced since their move to Alabama: […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upholds Alabama man’s murder and drug convictions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the convictions of 55-year-old Reginald Dejuan Coley of Eufaula, Alabama, on Thursday. Coley was convicted in the Barbour County Circuit Court on Feb. 11, 2022, for unlawful possession of marijuana, assault (second-degree), and unlawful possession with the intent […]
EUFAULA, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

80K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy