UL’s Jordan Brown earns SBC honors for third time

By Matt Sullivan, University of Louisiana Director of Athletics Communications
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS After averaging 21.0 points and 13.5 rebounds per game in helping lead the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball win streak to 10 games, junior Jordan Brown was selected for third time this season as the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday.

Brown, a 6-foot-11 forward, led the Sun Belt in rebounding last week with 13.5 boards per game, adding 21.0 points per game. Brown shot 61 percent (17-for-28) from the field during the week and led Louisiana to wins against Texas State and Marshall, while keeping the Ragin’ Cajuns tied atop the Sun Belt standings with a 10-2 league mark.

He opened the week with a 16-point, seven-rebound performance in an 82-63 win against Texas State which gave Louisiana a sweep of the regular-season series with the Bobcats for the first time since 2017-18.

Brown capped off the week by helping Louisiana extend its Sun Belt winning streak to 10 games. He scored 26 points and grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds in a 77-67 victory against Marshall. The 20-20 game was the first of Brown’s career and the sixth in Louisiana history. The 20-20 contest was the first by a Ragin’ Cajun since Shawn Long had a 29-point, 20-rebound performance at Troy in 2016.

Single-game tickets are available by visiting the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome, purchasing by visiting Account Manager. For more information call the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome at (337) 265-2104.

2022-23 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

Week 1 – Mason Harrell, Texas State

Week 2 – Taevion Kinsey, Marshall

Week 3 – Isaiah Moore, South Alabama

Week 4 – Jordan Brown, Louisiana

Week 5 – Taevion Kinsey, Marshall

Week 6 – Jordan Brown, Louisiana

Week 7 – Tyreek Scott-Grayson, Old Dominion

Week 8 – Austin Crowley, Southern Miss

Week 9 – DeAndre Pinckney, Southern Miss

Week 10 – Taevion Kinsey, Marshall

Week 11 – Josh Uduje, Coastal Carolina

Week 12 – Mekhi Long, Old Dominion

Week 13 – Jordan Brown, Louisiana

