ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Cathedral City to Host Free Hazardous Waste Collection Event

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – The Riverside County Department of Waste Resources will hold a free hazardous waste collection event Saturday at the Edom Hill Transfer Station in Cathedral City. Riverside County residents can dispose of their hazardous waste at 70- 100 Edom Hill Road from 9 a.m. until 2...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Off-Duty OC Deputy Dies in Elsinore Crash

LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) – Funeral services were pending Friday for an off- duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lake Elsinore. The fatal crash occurred about 5:15 a.m. Thursday in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

COVID Hospitalizations Drop Below 100 Countywide

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The overall number of patients hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County fell 13% this week, dropping below 100 for the first time in almost three months, according to the Riverside University Health System. A week-to-week comparison of data showed COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide totaled 98,...
nbcpalmsprings.com

25th Annual Tour De Palm Springs

Tour De Palm Springs brings hundreds of thousands of people, both cyclists and spectators to the valley each year. The event started in 1998, and in the last 25 years, it has distributed nearly four million dollars to over 150 local nonprofit organizations. This year cyclists from 46 different states...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Cal State University Associates Unveil Spring 2023 Season

The Cal State University Associates at Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert Campus has announced its upcoming presentations for the spring 2023 semester, according to the press release. The Cal State University Associates is allegedly a premier organization of supporters of the Palm Desert Campus of California State University,...
PALM DESERT, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Fire in Homeless Encampment Under 60 Freeway Quickly Contained

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – A fire that erupted Wednesday in a homeless encampment underneath the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was contained by crews before it could threaten area properties. The non-injury blaze was reported about 4:50 p.m. along Florine Avenue, near the West Riverside Canal, according to...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child

MURRIETA (CNS) – A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Felon Who Shot, Paralyzed Man Outside MoVal Bar Sentenced

MURRIETA (CNS) – A convicted felon who shot a possible gang rival during a dispute outside a Moreno Valley bar, partially paralyzing the man, was sentenced Friday to 26 years, eight months to life in state prison. A Murrieta jury in January 2022 convicted Travis Mitchell Hicks, 31, of...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Authorities Identify Pedestrian Killed in Freeway Crash Near Indio

INDIO (CNS) – Authorities Thursday identified a 47-year-old pedestrian who was struck by an unknown vehicle on eastbound Interstate 10 near Indio. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified him as Bobby Canales of Indio. Officers were called at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday to the freeway west of state Route...
INDIO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Felon Admits Starting Fire in Attempt to Kill Homeless Man

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A convicted felon who intentionally set a fire at a Riverside homeless encampment that burned a man whom the defendant wanted to kill pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted murder and was immediately sentenced to 21 years in state prison. Joseph Wayne Breyer, 43, of Riverside admitted...
RIVERSIDE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Parents React To School Lockout In Cathedral City

A close call for another school here in the valley, but fortunately authorities and school officials worked promptly to ensure everyone’s safety. “It did scare me a little bit. When I was crossing the stop. I saw a bunch of cops. The first thing you think is you know something’s happening at the school.” says Armando Diaz, a parent whose child attends Rio Vista Elementary School.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coachella Valley High School Students Compete in 18th Annual Academic WorldQuest Competition

Eight Coachella Valley high schools competed in the 18th annual Academic WorldQuest competition on Feb. 2, according to the press release. The event, which took place at the CSUSB Palm Desert Campus, was allegedly facilitated and coordinated by Michael Karp, an assistant professor of history at the Palm Desert Campus and member of the Board of Directors of the World Affairs Council of the Desert.
PALM DESERT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy