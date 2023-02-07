A close call for another school here in the valley, but fortunately authorities and school officials worked promptly to ensure everyone’s safety. “It did scare me a little bit. When I was crossing the stop. I saw a bunch of cops. The first thing you think is you know something’s happening at the school.” says Armando Diaz, a parent whose child attends Rio Vista Elementary School.

CATHEDRAL CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO