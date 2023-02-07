Read full article on original website
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs City Council To Vote on Additional $3 Million For Homeless Navigation Center
Inflation has driven the cost of building the homeless “navigation center” in Palm Springs which has now urged the city to possibly add $3 million to its construction budget. The Palm Springs City Council will vote on whether to allocate another $3 million toward the construction of the...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Cathedral City to Host Free Hazardous Waste Collection Event
CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – The Riverside County Department of Waste Resources will hold a free hazardous waste collection event Saturday at the Edom Hill Transfer Station in Cathedral City. Riverside County residents can dispose of their hazardous waste at 70- 100 Edom Hill Road from 9 a.m. until 2...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Substance Abuse Treatment Center, County Sued over Patient’s Fentanyl Death
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A substance abuse treatment center and the Riverside County Behavioral Health Department are jointly targeted in a lawsuit filed by the mother of a 24-year-old woman who took a fatal dose of fentanyl while she was allegedly left unsupervised at the facility for an extended period, according to the plaintiffs.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Off-Duty OC Deputy Dies in Elsinore Crash
LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) – Funeral services were pending Friday for an off- duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lake Elsinore. The fatal crash occurred about 5:15 a.m. Thursday in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
nbcpalmsprings.com
COVID Hospitalizations Drop Below 100 Countywide
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The overall number of patients hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County fell 13% this week, dropping below 100 for the first time in almost three months, according to the Riverside University Health System. A week-to-week comparison of data showed COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide totaled 98,...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises for 11th Time in 12 Days
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Friday for the 11th time in 12 days, increasing 1.1 cents to $4.543, its highest amount since Dec. 9. The average price has risen 11.6 cents over the past 12 days, including...
nbcpalmsprings.com
25th Annual Tour De Palm Springs
Tour De Palm Springs brings hundreds of thousands of people, both cyclists and spectators to the valley each year. The event started in 1998, and in the last 25 years, it has distributed nearly four million dollars to over 150 local nonprofit organizations. This year cyclists from 46 different states...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside Police Seek the Public’s Help in Finding At-Risk Diabetic Woman
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Riverside police sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a developmentally disabled 19-year-old woman who needs daily medication for her Type 1 diabetes. Jalaia White has been missing for the past several days after leaving the Riverside County Crisis Center on County Farm Road and...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Cal State University Associates Unveil Spring 2023 Season
The Cal State University Associates at Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert Campus has announced its upcoming presentations for the spring 2023 semester, according to the press release. The Cal State University Associates is allegedly a premier organization of supporters of the Palm Desert Campus of California State University,...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Cruisin’ Association’s Annual Charity Car Show Returns Saturday
INDIAN WELLS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Cruisin’ Association’s annual Dr. George Charity Car Show benefiting the Desert Cancer Foundation will return Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The all-volunteer fundraising event will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, 78-200 Miles...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Fire in Homeless Encampment Under 60 Freeway Quickly Contained
JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – A fire that erupted Wednesday in a homeless encampment underneath the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was contained by crews before it could threaten area properties. The non-injury blaze was reported about 4:50 p.m. along Florine Avenue, near the West Riverside Canal, according to...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child
MURRIETA (CNS) – A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Felon Who Shot, Paralyzed Man Outside MoVal Bar Sentenced
MURRIETA (CNS) – A convicted felon who shot a possible gang rival during a dispute outside a Moreno Valley bar, partially paralyzing the man, was sentenced Friday to 26 years, eight months to life in state prison. A Murrieta jury in January 2022 convicted Travis Mitchell Hicks, 31, of...
nbcpalmsprings.com
UPDATED: Brush Fire Erupts Along Santa Ana River Bottom in Jurupa Valley
JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – A fire that broke out Thursday along the Santa Ana River bottom in Jurupa Valley scorched nearly an acre of heavy brush before crews got it under control. The non-injury blaze was reported at 1 p.m. near the intersection of 64th and Corey streets, on...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Authorities Identify Pedestrian Killed in Freeway Crash Near Indio
INDIO (CNS) – Authorities Thursday identified a 47-year-old pedestrian who was struck by an unknown vehicle on eastbound Interstate 10 near Indio. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified him as Bobby Canales of Indio. Officers were called at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday to the freeway west of state Route...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Felon Admits Starting Fire in Attempt to Kill Homeless Man
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A convicted felon who intentionally set a fire at a Riverside homeless encampment that burned a man whom the defendant wanted to kill pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted murder and was immediately sentenced to 21 years in state prison. Joseph Wayne Breyer, 43, of Riverside admitted...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Parents React To School Lockout In Cathedral City
A close call for another school here in the valley, but fortunately authorities and school officials worked promptly to ensure everyone’s safety. “It did scare me a little bit. When I was crossing the stop. I saw a bunch of cops. The first thing you think is you know something’s happening at the school.” says Armando Diaz, a parent whose child attends Rio Vista Elementary School.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Victim’s Family Testifies in Penalty Phase of Palm Springs Quadruple Homicide
INDIO (CNS) – As the penalty phase continued Thursday for a Cathedral City man convicted of fatally gunning down four people in Palm Springs more than four years ago, the mother and the girlfriend of one victim testified about their resultant struggles, about the joy he spread and of the two kids he left behind.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coachella Valley High School Students Compete in 18th Annual Academic WorldQuest Competition
Eight Coachella Valley high schools competed in the 18th annual Academic WorldQuest competition on Feb. 2, according to the press release. The event, which took place at the CSUSB Palm Desert Campus, was allegedly facilitated and coordinated by Michael Karp, an assistant professor of history at the Palm Desert Campus and member of the Board of Directors of the World Affairs Council of the Desert.
Comments / 0