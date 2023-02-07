ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Police: False shooting threats at several Michigan schools were 'coordinated campaign'

By Frank Witsil and Miriam Marini, Detroit Free Press
YAHOO!
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Cause of death confirmed in killings of rappers who went missing

Three Michigan men found dead in a vacant apartment building last week were shot to death, Michigan State Police said Tuesday, revealing a cause of death and hinting at more developments to come in the mysterious case. The three men, rap artists Armani Kelly, 27, of Oscoda, and Dante Wicker,...
DETROIT, MI
YAHOO!

Crawford man faces civil penalty after handgun found in bag at Erie International Airport

A rare occurrence at the Erie International Airport has become more frequent. Transportation Security Administration officials on Monday stopped a Crawford County man from bringing a loaded handgun onto a flight at the Erie International Airport, the second time in less than two months that a gun was seized from a person getting ready to board a plane in Millcreek Township.
ERIE, PA
YAHOO!

Michigan Center man sentenced to 15 years in prison for March 2021 fatal crash

HILLSDALE — A Michigan Center man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Monday for causing a drug-related fatal crash in March 2021. Casey Lee Isom, 32, pleaded no contest to operating while intoxicated causing death and operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily impairment for a March 20, 2021, fatal crash on U.S. 12 in Somerset Center has been sentenced to prison terms.
MICHIGAN CENTER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy