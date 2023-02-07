The warmer weather that has hit KELOLAND has more people looking forward to spring season and getting into the great outdoors. And no one knows that better than the team from South Dakota Parks & Wildlife Foundation. Today’s guests understand the appeal of all that surrounds the warmer weather and they’re here to fill us in on how we can soon get outside with the new Outdoor Campus Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Parks & Wildlife Foundation Executive Director, Kristina Coby and Director of the Outdoor Campus Sioux Falls, David Parker, joined us in the studio today to tell us more about how the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation & the outdoor campus are working to bring us closer to the outdoors.

