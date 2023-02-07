ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
irishsportsdaily.com

6 Thoughts on a Thursday

Whenever there is an opening on the coaching staff for Notre Dame’s football program, there are always fans who inquire about a former player to fill that role. Typically they are asking about someone who was, for the most part, beloved when they played for the Irish. Tommy Rees did not fit into that category when Brian Kelly hired him to coach quarterbacks at his alma mater.
SOUTH BEND, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

2025 OL Parker Harden Seriously Interested In Notre Dame

Parker Harden‍ is enjoying the early stages of the recruiting process. “It's been great,” the 2025 Ohio offensive lineman says. “I've been looked at by a bunch of different schools, a bunch of different places. I've been able to see a bunch of places I'd never thought I'd be able to see before.”
NOTRE DAME, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy