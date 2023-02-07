ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takoma Park, MD

"Healing Power of Poetry" Reading on Feb. 16 at the Takoma Park Community Center

Please join us for the Healing Power of Poetry reading featuring four local poets, including Melanie Figg, Neha Misra, Yvette Neisser, and Katherine J. Williams. The poets will share their diverse range of work branching across subjects both personal and global, revealing the power of poetry to provide healing and encourage growth and resilience.
TAKOMA PARK, MD

