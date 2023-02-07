Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Capital Murder Suspect Turns Gun on Himself During Police ChaseBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Sloss Tech, the Southeast’s premier tech conference, returns to Birmingham on June 9th
TechBirmingham and Telegraph Creative announced this week the return of Sloss Tech, the Southeast’s premier tech conference, to downtown Birmingham on June 9th. The historic Lyric Theatre will serve as the conference hub, with satellite events and breakout sessions taking place at other locations around town, including the Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema.
Birmingham native tops Amazon bestseller chart + other literary news
The Birmingham literary scene has been booming lately. With a new book set in Birmingham, an author hitting number one on Amazon and another author who is a gold winner for nonfiction—there is a lot to celebrate. Keep reading to learn more and find a new book to get lost in.
COMING SOON: new empowerment depot + entertainment venue in West Birmingham
New things are coming to the west side of Birmingham. Local comedienne and minister, Valencia “Mrs. V” and Edward Johnson are preparing to open a community and event venue called The Epic Center. We’ve got the details. Details. According to The Birmingham Business Journal, The Epic Center...
How one local biz has been spreading love + joy for over 100 years in Bham
You may know Norton’s Florist for its stunning flowers, but there’s much more to know about this local, family-owned business. From beautiful bouquets to a new alcohol delivery service, read on to learn about this beloved shop in Birmingham. 1. They’ve been in business for 102 years.
8 weekend events in The Magic City including Big Machines Day—Feb. 10-12
There’s never a dull weekend in Birmingham! From Valentine’s events to Super Bowl watch parties, here’s your guide to everything happening in The Magic City February 3-5. 8 Weekend Events in The Magic City. 1. Valentine’s Interactive Murder Mystery Dinner. What: Grab your friends, families or...
See the “Shuttlesworth” documentary at Birmingham-Southern College, Feb. 22
On Wednesday, February 22nd, Birmingham-Southern College will host a screening of the acclaimed Alabama Public Television documentary Shuttlesworth. The screening—which is free and open to current students, alumni and the public—will be followed by an exclusive discussion with the co-producers of the documentary. Keep reading to learn more...
Gardendale opens new floral shop and announces Chipotle construction
The city of Gardendale welcomed two new businesses to town this week—a hometown florist and popular fast casual Mexican restaurant. Just in time for Valentines Day, the community held a grand opening on Tuesday for the Gardendale Floral Company. Formerly the Adamsville Floral Company, the new location is on Highway 31 at 528 Decatur Hwy 35071.
Pet owners—meet Birmingham’s first veterinary urgent care center
Have you ever had a sick pet on a weekend? I’ve been there—when your primary vet is closed, but your pet has an urgent medical need that may not quite need the full attention of an ER, it feels like there’s nothing you can do. That’s where Double Oak Mountain Animal Hospital’s (DOMAH) urgent care comes in. Keep reading to learn more.
5 things you need to know about an amazing community project near Protective Stadium
Since fall of 2021, Protective has been working with a number of organizations and individuals to improve the roofs of 171 homes near Protective Stadium. On Thursday, February 2, we visited two Northside homes that have received new roofs as part of this life-changing project. Here’s what we learned.
What to expect from the 2023 housing market in Birmingham + expert tips you need to know
Last year, the housing market was incredibly competitive for buyers, causing houses to fly off the market. In 2023, people have hit the ground running looking for new homes, but the market is actively shifting. Whether you’re buying or selling, you want the best real estate firm in your corner. Read on for expert tips and insight from Ray & Poynor, plus a stunning listing with a view you have to see for yourself.
This amazing local sauce will be your party favorite—here’s why
With the big football game and college basketball coming up, it’s time to have your crew over to cheer for your favorite teams. The one thing we can all agree on? The most important part of game day is the delicious food. From finger-licking wings to all your favorite party dips, Moore’s Marinades & Sauces has just what you need to have the best game day.
Mercedes-Benz Marathon: Road closures, maps + more
The last Mercedes-Benz Marathon is this weekend with races on Saturday, February 11-Sunday, February 12. We’ve got all the deets including road closures, maps, where to watch and how it’s not too late to sign up. Road closures. If you are planning on driving around Downtown Birmingham on...
New comic book store now open in Alabaster—just in time for Kami-Con
A new comic book store, Top of the World Art and Collectibles, is now open in Alabaster. With Kami-con this weekend this store is a great place to visit and fine-tune your comic knowledge. Keep reading to learn more. Sense of community. Melissa Taylor and David Gardner are co-owners of...
Homewood breaks ground on Shades Creek Greenway Trail extension
The City of Homewood celebrated the launch of “Phase Two”, an extension of the much-loved Shades Creek Greenway, that runs along Lakeshore Drive. The new Shades Creek Greenway project will add an additional 1.4 miles of multi-use trail along Lakeshore Parkway, connecting Columbiana Road to the Wildwood Center shops and restaurants.
