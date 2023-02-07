ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Bham Now

See the “Shuttlesworth” documentary at Birmingham-Southern College, Feb. 22

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Birmingham-Southern College will host a screening of the acclaimed Alabama Public Television documentary Shuttlesworth. The screening—which is free and open to current students, alumni and the public—will be followed by an exclusive discussion with the co-producers of the documentary. Keep reading to learn more...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Gardendale opens new floral shop and announces Chipotle construction

The city of Gardendale welcomed two new businesses to town this week—a hometown florist and popular fast casual Mexican restaurant. Just in time for Valentines Day, the community held a grand opening on Tuesday for the Gardendale Floral Company. Formerly the Adamsville Floral Company, the new location is on Highway 31 at 528 Decatur Hwy 35071.
GARDENDALE, AL
Bham Now

Pet owners—meet Birmingham’s first veterinary urgent care center

Have you ever had a sick pet on a weekend? I’ve been there—when your primary vet is closed, but your pet has an urgent medical need that may not quite need the full attention of an ER, it feels like there’s nothing you can do. That’s where Double Oak Mountain Animal Hospital’s (DOMAH) urgent care comes in. Keep reading to learn more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

What to expect from the 2023 housing market in Birmingham + expert tips you need to know

Last year, the housing market was incredibly competitive for buyers, causing houses to fly off the market. In 2023, people have hit the ground running looking for new homes, but the market is actively shifting. Whether you’re buying or selling, you want the best real estate firm in your corner. Read on for expert tips and insight from Ray & Poynor, plus a stunning listing with a view you have to see for yourself.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

This amazing local sauce will be your party favorite—here’s why

With the big football game and college basketball coming up, it’s time to have your crew over to cheer for your favorite teams. The one thing we can all agree on? The most important part of game day is the delicious food. From finger-licking wings to all your favorite party dips, Moore’s Marinades & Sauces has just what you need to have the best game day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Mercedes-Benz Marathon: Road closures, maps + more

The last Mercedes-Benz Marathon is this weekend with races on Saturday, February 11-Sunday, February 12. We’ve got all the deets including road closures, maps, where to watch and how it’s not too late to sign up. Road closures. If you are planning on driving around Downtown Birmingham on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Homewood breaks ground on Shades Creek Greenway Trail extension

The City of Homewood celebrated the launch of “Phase Two”, an extension of the much-loved Shades Creek Greenway, that runs along Lakeshore Drive. The new Shades Creek Greenway project will add an additional 1.4 miles of multi-use trail along Lakeshore Parkway, connecting Columbiana Road to the Wildwood Center shops and restaurants.
HOMEWOOD, AL

