Swift Auto Center crowned champ of 1st North Platte Post Jingle/Slogan Showdown
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-It's where customers take their family and friends. Swift Auto Center of North Platte took home the title in the first-ever North Platte Post/Eagle Radio Jingle/Slogan Showdown. Readers could listen to jingles and slogans from local businesses, then vote for their favorite. After the votes were tallied, Swift...
North Platte police officers receive promotions
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The North Platte Police Department announced several officers' promotions. According to the department, over the past several months, several officers have gone through the promotional process with the command staff at the North Platte Police Department and the North Platte Civil Service Commission. The department said the promotions...
Diversity advocate to bring 'Courageous Conversations' to MPCC
Mid-Plains Community College will celebrate Women’s History Month by inviting the public to listen to diversity advocate Denise TrimbleSmith at its campuses in McCook and North Platte. TrimbleSmith will speak from 7:30-8:30 p.m. March 27 at the Student Union in McCook and from 7:30-8:30 p.m. March 28 in the...
SPONSORED: H&R Block of North Platte, Ogallala Tax Tips: What is supplemental income?
While we defined supplemental income in basic terms above, it’s easier to understand the concept if we break it down with actual examples. Supplemental income falls into a few categories:. 1. Supplemental income (Schedule E income for supplemental income and loss) This includes income generated from:. Business (Partnerships and...
North Platte Children's Museum hosting Trivia Night fundraiser
The North Platte Area Children’s Museum has planned their final Trivia Night Fundraiser for Feb. 18, at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., with the first questions called at 7:00 p.m. Funds raised from Trivia Night will help update exhibits and allow the children's museum to...
🎧 Meet Mike Pilakowski , Arthur County’s Kow Man
Arthur, Ne - When you grow up in a large family you don't always get to be the child that follows in to the family business, but for Arthur rancher Mike Pilakowski his dream eventually reality. Meet Mike Pilakowski, Arthur County's "Kow" man, pun definetly intended. Pilakowski grew up in the Genoa area, wound up in Valentine and now he and his family who were partners with Sam Carter Family Angus, formed Pilakowski Angus in 2019.
Women’s self-defense to be taught in Ogallala
Women are invited to attend a self-defense class March 22 at the Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus. The class, which is open to females ages 14 and older, is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. It will be taught by retired Nebraska State Patrol trooper Bill Redinger. Redinger will share helpful hints...
Wisconsin man arrested following pursuit in Dawson County
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Wisconsin man following a pursuit that started in Dawson County on Interstate 80 Monday. At approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday, a trooper observed an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on I-80 near Lexington, at mile marker 232. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the Honda accelerated and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
UPDATED North Platte police searching for missing woman with dementia
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-North Platte police are asking the public to help locate a missing 73-year-old woman who has dementia. Police said the woman has a gray ponytail and was last seen walking a border collie. The woman was wearing jeans, a hoodie, and a brown stocking cap with a ball.
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual. Contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence. Mark A. Ryan. Age: 39. 2 warrants: Failure to Pay; obstructing peace officer, Failure to Appear; theft-receive stolen property $1500-$4999. Kennedy J. Starling.
