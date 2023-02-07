ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte police officers receive promotions

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The North Platte Police Department announced several officers' promotions. According to the department, over the past several months, several officers have gone through the promotional process with the command staff at the North Platte Police Department and the North Platte Civil Service Commission. The department said the promotions...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
🎧 Meet Mike Pilakowski , Arthur County’s Kow Man

Arthur, Ne - When you grow up in a large family you don't always get to be the child that follows in to the family business, but for Arthur rancher Mike Pilakowski his dream eventually reality. Meet Mike Pilakowski, Arthur County's "Kow" man, pun definetly intended. Pilakowski grew up in the Genoa area, wound up in Valentine and now he and his family who were partners with Sam Carter Family Angus, formed Pilakowski Angus in 2019.
ARTHUR, NE
Women’s self-defense to be taught in Ogallala

Women are invited to attend a self-defense class March 22 at the Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus. The class, which is open to females ages 14 and older, is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. It will be taught by retired Nebraska State Patrol trooper Bill Redinger. Redinger will share helpful hints...
OGALLALA, NE
Wisconsin man arrested following pursuit in Dawson County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Wisconsin man following a pursuit that started in Dawson County on Interstate 80 Monday. At approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday, a trooper observed an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on I-80 near Lexington, at mile marker 232. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the Honda accelerated and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual. Contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence. Mark A. Ryan. Age: 39. 2 warrants: Failure to Pay; obstructing peace officer, Failure to Appear; theft-receive stolen property $1500-$4999. Kennedy J. Starling.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

