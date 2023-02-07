ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Action plan will be developed to try eliminating road deaths in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Creating safer roads was a priority by city council listed in Roanoke’s 2040 plan and a new grant will help them work toward that goal. Williamson Road had eight fatal crashes involving pedestrians between 2016 and 2020. The U.S. Department of Transportation identified it as a historically disadvantaged community.
Power restored at Cave Spring High School

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - A power outage has been reported at Cave Spring High School, according to a robocall from Roanoke County Public Schools. The county says kids are being kept in a safe area with light and they are hoping to get power back soon. The robocall...
One person shot in NW Roanoke, suspect in custody

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person has been shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Ave. NW Saturday evening, according to Roanoke Police. The extent of the injuries is unknown. The shooting was reported at 6:27 p.m. A suspect is in custody,...
Robbery suspect arrested after shootout with Danville Police

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Barry Lewis Swanson, 39, was arrested Friday after allegedly crashing a vehicle in the 200 block of Greenwich Circle in Danville while fleeing from police, according to the Danville Police Department. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment. Swanson had been wanted for a...
Martinsville shooting suspect arrested

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been arrested after a shooting that took place on Monday, according to the City of Martinsville. 23-year-old Tamarius Martin was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied building. All of the charges are felonies, according to the city.
Danville Fire Department rescues woman from early morning fire

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department rescued a woman from an early morning fire. The fire was reported at 10 Garland Street at 1:48 a.m. Saturday. Crews found a single-family home with flames shooting from the front window. Witnesses in the street reported someone was inside the home....
Pittsylvania County deputies searching for woman in connection to hardware store theft

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a woman in connection to a larceny that occurred at Tightsqueeze Hardware on January 30th. Anyone who knows the woman’s identity is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931....
Two hospitalized after fire at Ridgeview Apartments

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were hospitalized after a fire at the Ridgeview Apartments in Roanoke County Friday, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department. Crews responded at 5:45 a.m. to the 5300 block of Hawthorne Road where they found no flames showing from the outside but smelt smoke in the lobby.
Franklin County Public Safety receives the largest grant in its history

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County’s Public Safety department received the largest grant in its history. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded them a two-year grant of $438,239. Funds will be used to purchase new equipment like- electric power tools, fire hoses, radios,...
Pittsylvania County man sentenced in Danville shooting death

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Khaleel Latwain Rodgers was sentenced Thursday in Danville circuit court for his involvement in the death of 50-year-old Clarence James Martin Jr. Rodgers was charged in connection with the shooting death of Martin on November 17, 2021. He was arrested after turning himself in on January 13, 2022.
Roanoke City Public Schools course registration ends Friday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The registration deadline for the 2023-2024 Roanoke City public middle and high school courses is Friday. Friday’s course registration deadline includes registering for Advanced Placement and Career and Technical Education Classes held at Lucy Addison Middle School and William Fleming High School. Since early January,...
Danville Fire Chief receives Chief Fire Officer designation

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire Chief Dave Coffey was awarded the professional designation of Chief Fire Officer by the Commission of Professional Credentialing on February 7. The designation is determined after an extensive peer review process and recognizes demonstrated excellence in seven measured components. Those components include: experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement, and technical competence.
Lynchburg officer’s use of deadly force determined justifiable by Commonwealth’s Attorney

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Commonwealth’s Attorney for Lynchburg has determined the use of force in a Lynchburg officer involved shooting was justifiable. The shooting happened on December 13 when police reported Aaron Hadley Roberts III, 31, barricaded himself in the attic of a Lynchburg home after multiple law enforcement personnel went to serve outstanding arrest warrants.
Construction underway for Danville’s first splash pad

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville will soon have its first ever splash pad for the community to enjoy. Construction for the new splash pad on Third Avenue began last month as a result of community voices. “We’ve heard, over the years, people have wanted some sort of water feature in...
Life Empowerment Ministries works to make a difference in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pastor Karen Walker and Life Empowerment Ministries want to make a difference in the Roanoke community. Walker was joined by residents, Mayor Sherman Lea and Roanoke City Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd to start the conversation Wednesday night. “We have too many people, too many ministries, we have...
Pet Stories: Meet Stormy

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Meet Stormy! She is a seven-month-old cat looking for her forever home. Stormy has been a shelter cat since she was very little. When she was a kitten she had a broken pelvis that has since healed and now she is ready for adoption. She has a great demeanor and is a very active cat who loves attention and playing with toys. She didn’t seem to be shy and can be very playful. She loves windows and she love to climb. Stormy has been around other cats and would do well or in a multi cat home.
Danville Community College launches new CDL training program

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Community College is now offering a CDL Training program. DCC is partnering with Ancora Education to provide a full time and part time truck driving course. 8 students will earn their CDL certification every 4 or 8 weeks. They started to program in response to...
