Action plan will be developed to try eliminating road deaths in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Creating safer roads was a priority by city council listed in Roanoke’s 2040 plan and a new grant will help them work toward that goal. Williamson Road had eight fatal crashes involving pedestrians between 2016 and 2020. The U.S. Department of Transportation identified it as a historically disadvantaged community.
Power restored at Cave Spring High School
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - A power outage has been reported at Cave Spring High School, according to a robocall from Roanoke County Public Schools. The county says kids are being kept in a safe area with light and they are hoping to get power back soon. The robocall...
One person shot in NW Roanoke, suspect in custody
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person has been shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Ave. NW Saturday evening, according to Roanoke Police. The extent of the injuries is unknown. The shooting was reported at 6:27 p.m. A suspect is in custody,...
Robbery suspect arrested after shootout with Danville Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Barry Lewis Swanson, 39, was arrested Friday after allegedly crashing a vehicle in the 200 block of Greenwich Circle in Danville while fleeing from police, according to the Danville Police Department. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment. Swanson had been wanted for a...
Martinsville shooting suspect arrested
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been arrested after a shooting that took place on Monday, according to the City of Martinsville. 23-year-old Tamarius Martin was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied building. All of the charges are felonies, according to the city.
Danville Fire Department rescues woman from early morning fire
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department rescued a woman from an early morning fire. The fire was reported at 10 Garland Street at 1:48 a.m. Saturday. Crews found a single-family home with flames shooting from the front window. Witnesses in the street reported someone was inside the home....
Pittsylvania County deputies searching for woman in connection to hardware store theft
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a woman in connection to a larceny that occurred at Tightsqueeze Hardware on January 30th. Anyone who knows the woman’s identity is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931....
“I do not regret my actions” Bedford County School Board member speaks after arrest
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County School Board member Matthew Holbrook was arrested and charged with simple assault and assault and battery on Monday. The board met for the first time since the incident Thursday night. “I hope you go to jail,” said one Bedford County Public Schools parent...
Two hospitalized after fire at Ridgeview Apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were hospitalized after a fire at the Ridgeview Apartments in Roanoke County Friday, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department. Crews responded at 5:45 a.m. to the 5300 block of Hawthorne Road where they found no flames showing from the outside but smelt smoke in the lobby.
Franklin County Public Safety receives the largest grant in its history
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County’s Public Safety department received the largest grant in its history. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded them a two-year grant of $438,239. Funds will be used to purchase new equipment like- electric power tools, fire hoses, radios,...
Pittsylvania County man sentenced in Danville shooting death
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Khaleel Latwain Rodgers was sentenced Thursday in Danville circuit court for his involvement in the death of 50-year-old Clarence James Martin Jr. Rodgers was charged in connection with the shooting death of Martin on November 17, 2021. He was arrested after turning himself in on January 13, 2022.
Roanoke City Public Schools course registration ends Friday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The registration deadline for the 2023-2024 Roanoke City public middle and high school courses is Friday. Friday’s course registration deadline includes registering for Advanced Placement and Career and Technical Education Classes held at Lucy Addison Middle School and William Fleming High School. Since early January,...
Danville Fire Chief receives Chief Fire Officer designation
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire Chief Dave Coffey was awarded the professional designation of Chief Fire Officer by the Commission of Professional Credentialing on February 7. The designation is determined after an extensive peer review process and recognizes demonstrated excellence in seven measured components. Those components include: experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement, and technical competence.
Lynchburg officer’s use of deadly force determined justifiable by Commonwealth’s Attorney
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Commonwealth’s Attorney for Lynchburg has determined the use of force in a Lynchburg officer involved shooting was justifiable. The shooting happened on December 13 when police reported Aaron Hadley Roberts III, 31, barricaded himself in the attic of a Lynchburg home after multiple law enforcement personnel went to serve outstanding arrest warrants.
Shushok shares experience with dyslexia during visit to North Cross School
ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Frank Shushok became the 12th President of Roanoke College last year. He says that would surprise a younger version of himself - the high school student in McKinney Texas, who was convinced he couldn’t succeed in the classroom. This week, Shushok shared his experience...
Construction underway for Danville’s first splash pad
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville will soon have its first ever splash pad for the community to enjoy. Construction for the new splash pad on Third Avenue began last month as a result of community voices. “We’ve heard, over the years, people have wanted some sort of water feature in...
Life Empowerment Ministries works to make a difference in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pastor Karen Walker and Life Empowerment Ministries want to make a difference in the Roanoke community. Walker was joined by residents, Mayor Sherman Lea and Roanoke City Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd to start the conversation Wednesday night. “We have too many people, too many ministries, we have...
Franklin County School Board approves qualifications for next superintendent
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The application process to fill the open Franklin County Public Schools superintendent position will open Monday through the Virginia School Boards Association. The School Board met Friday night and unanimously approved the list of qualifications the candidate needs to meet. “We had a survey that...
Pet Stories: Meet Stormy
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Meet Stormy! She is a seven-month-old cat looking for her forever home. Stormy has been a shelter cat since she was very little. When she was a kitten she had a broken pelvis that has since healed and now she is ready for adoption. She has a great demeanor and is a very active cat who loves attention and playing with toys. She didn’t seem to be shy and can be very playful. She loves windows and she love to climb. Stormy has been around other cats and would do well or in a multi cat home.
Danville Community College launches new CDL training program
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Community College is now offering a CDL Training program. DCC is partnering with Ancora Education to provide a full time and part time truck driving course. 8 students will earn their CDL certification every 4 or 8 weeks. They started to program in response to...
