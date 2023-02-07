ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The root of Prince William's fury towards Prince Harry is said to be one specific revelation in Spare

Sources Prince William is most angry over one Spare revelation. There have been recent reports that Prince William is furious with Prince Harry and does not want him to attend the coronation of King Charles in May. Express indicates that these days The Prince of Wales and his father could not be closer and that William will concede to the King's wishes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend his special day. Some people have been wondering which specific details in Spare which was released on January 10 have led to the future king having such ire towards his sibling.
Netflix’s latest descent into murder mystery madness flips the script to hit #1 in 59 countries

The murder mystery has been on an upward trajectory for several years now, to the extent it wouldn’t be outside the realms of imagination to name the whodunnint as the most popular genre in all of entertainment that doesn’t feature spandex-clad superheroes. In a fortunate stroke of luck, Netflix’s You underwent a reinvention at exactly the right time.
Netflix’s newest A-list waste of space weaponizes star power to reach #1 in 65 nations

It’s more than a touch ironic and definitely worth mentioning that the majority of Netflix’s best and most popular original movies to have released so far this year haven’t been glossy Hollywood efforts packing a sizeable roster of recognizable stars, but Your Place or Mine has bucked the trend to deliver the streaming service’s latest slab of instantaneously successful mediocrity.
Is Rihanna pregnant? Twitter erupts amid the singer’s Super Bowl performance

UPDATE: Rihanna’s representatives have confirmed that the singer is pregnant. Rihanna has given a stellar Super Bowl performance, but that’s not what caught the fans’ attention. Despite singing all the hits, like “Umbrella” and “Diamond,” there are now assumptions that this pop star is pregnant. Was her halftime show a bump reveal?
The giant infected in ‘The Last of Us’ episode 5, explained

Since The Last of Us first debuted on HBO five weeks ago, we’ve slowly been getting to know the nuances and characteristics of the cordyceps virus and how it affects its human hosts. The most up-close-and-personal we got with cordyceps hosts was in episode two, aptly titled, “Infected.” It...
A minor sci-fi masterpiece that could yet prove to be terrifyingly true engineers streaming perfection

Whether it’s intentional or not, the most terrifying sci-fi stories can often be the ones that sound far-fetched on paper, but aren’t all that far away from becoming the truth in one way or another. Andrew Niccol’s Gattaca fits that bill, with the minor masterpiece painting a thought-provoking picture of a world that may not be as futuristic as it seems.
A mind-melting existential nightmare begins to lose its grip on streaming sanity

Trying to sum up director Carlo S. Hintermann’s The Book of Vision is nigh-on impossible, but that comes with the territory when you’re dealing with an existential psychological nightmare that becomes increasingly complex and open to interpretation as the story wears on. Mysterious, spiritual, and even self-indulgent at...
The ‘Warrior Nun’ army left apoplectic with rage as a canceled Netflix series rises from the ashes elsewhere

One of the main reasons why campaigns to revive canceled Netflix shows need to be greeted with a certain set of expectations is down to the fact that other networks and streaming services rarely tend to pick up projects from the streaming service’s discard pile. In fact, it typically tends to work the other way around, but a recent development has left Warrior Nun fans fuming.
‘The Last of Us’ fans shocked to discover a 9-year-old was behind some nightmarish body horror

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Last of Us episode five, “Endure and Survive.”. Before HBO’s The Last of Us successfully broke our hearts for a fifth week in a row, we were first treated to an intense and horrific action sequence with a fairly substantial body count, the likes of which we haven’t seen since the outbreak prologue way back in episode one.
Manifestation begins as Marvel fans hope ‘Secret Invasion’ trailer drops during Super Bowl

Marvel and DC released trailers for their biggest blockbusters of the year, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Flash. With all the big trailers being released these past few years throughout the Super Bowl, this led to an online manifestation campaign for Marvel to also release the trailer for Secret Invasion during the major sporting event.
An unsung found footage terror wins renewed praise for relatable realism in the face of the demonic

The ability to suspend your disbelief is a key part of enjoying any genre that isn’t a grounded, gritty, and realistic drama, but horror fans more than most have spent decades rolling their eyes at the boneheaded decisions made by characters that nobody would ever consider in real life, which is why The Taking of Deborah Logan has recaptured the imagination.

