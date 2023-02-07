Read full article on original website
Related
The root of Prince William's fury towards Prince Harry is said to be one specific revelation in Spare
Sources Prince William is most angry over one Spare revelation. There have been recent reports that Prince William is furious with Prince Harry and does not want him to attend the coronation of King Charles in May. Express indicates that these days The Prince of Wales and his father could not be closer and that William will concede to the King's wishes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend his special day. Some people have been wondering which specific details in Spare which was released on January 10 have led to the future king having such ire towards his sibling.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s latest descent into murder mystery madness flips the script to hit #1 in 59 countries
The murder mystery has been on an upward trajectory for several years now, to the extent it wouldn’t be outside the realms of imagination to name the whodunnint as the most popular genre in all of entertainment that doesn’t feature spandex-clad superheroes. In a fortunate stroke of luck, Netflix’s You underwent a reinvention at exactly the right time.
wegotthiscovered.com
An infamously appalling thriller dubbed one of the worst ever made greases the pole on Netflix
There’s often an air of knee-jerk hyperbole to a movie being named as one of the worst to have ever existed, but it’s hard to disagree with the label almost instantly being applied to the notoriously terrible psychological thriller I Know Who Killed Me. Unfairly, the majority of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest A-list waste of space weaponizes star power to reach #1 in 65 nations
It’s more than a touch ironic and definitely worth mentioning that the majority of Netflix’s best and most popular original movies to have released so far this year haven’t been glossy Hollywood efforts packing a sizeable roster of recognizable stars, but Your Place or Mine has bucked the trend to deliver the streaming service’s latest slab of instantaneously successful mediocrity.
wegotthiscovered.com
A top tier creature feature that was almost completely buried keeps on crawling towards classic status
It goes without saying that the entire entertainment industry was ravaged beyond recognition by the onset of the pandemic, with so many top-tier movies being buried, lost, forgotten, or abandoned as a result. One of the biggest casualties – at least if we’re talking in terms of sheer quality – was director Michael Matthews’ Love and Monsters.
wegotthiscovered.com
Is Rihanna pregnant? Twitter erupts amid the singer’s Super Bowl performance
UPDATE: Rihanna’s representatives have confirmed that the singer is pregnant. Rihanna has given a stellar Super Bowl performance, but that’s not what caught the fans’ attention. Despite singing all the hits, like “Umbrella” and “Diamond,” there are now assumptions that this pop star is pregnant. Was her halftime show a bump reveal?
wegotthiscovered.com
The giant infected in ‘The Last of Us’ episode 5, explained
Since The Last of Us first debuted on HBO five weeks ago, we’ve slowly been getting to know the nuances and characteristics of the cordyceps virus and how it affects its human hosts. The most up-close-and-personal we got with cordyceps hosts was in episode two, aptly titled, “Infected.” It...
wegotthiscovered.com
A dystopian disaster that significantly set back a promising career isn’t being greeted any kinder with time
Duncan Jones established himself as one of the most interesting and talented young filmmakers in the industry out of the gate, but the disappointing reception to Netflix’s dystopian sci-fi Mute saw his hot streak come to a crushing end, and it’s frustratingly now been half a decade since he last helmed a feature.
wegotthiscovered.com
Streaming crowds pick the worst possible time to propel a J.K. Rowling crime thriller back onto the Top 10
As you’ll no doubt be aware given the recent release of Hogwarts Legacy, J.K. Rowling has been all over the headlines once again as her reputation continues to take a battering from all sides. Experiencing a surge in popularity at exactly the wrong moment, episodic crime thriller Strike has decided to launch an offensive on the streaming ranks.
wegotthiscovered.com
A minor sci-fi masterpiece that could yet prove to be terrifyingly true engineers streaming perfection
Whether it’s intentional or not, the most terrifying sci-fi stories can often be the ones that sound far-fetched on paper, but aren’t all that far away from becoming the truth in one way or another. Andrew Niccol’s Gattaca fits that bill, with the minor masterpiece painting a thought-provoking picture of a world that may not be as futuristic as it seems.
wegotthiscovered.com
A mind-melting existential nightmare begins to lose its grip on streaming sanity
Trying to sum up director Carlo S. Hintermann’s The Book of Vision is nigh-on impossible, but that comes with the territory when you’re dealing with an existential psychological nightmare that becomes increasingly complex and open to interpretation as the story wears on. Mysterious, spiritual, and even self-indulgent at...
wegotthiscovered.com
The ‘Warrior Nun’ army left apoplectic with rage as a canceled Netflix series rises from the ashes elsewhere
One of the main reasons why campaigns to revive canceled Netflix shows need to be greeted with a certain set of expectations is down to the fact that other networks and streaming services rarely tend to pick up projects from the streaming service’s discard pile. In fact, it typically tends to work the other way around, but a recent development has left Warrior Nun fans fuming.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Last of Us’ fans shocked to discover a 9-year-old was behind some nightmarish body horror
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Last of Us episode five, “Endure and Survive.”. Before HBO’s The Last of Us successfully broke our hearts for a fifth week in a row, we were first treated to an intense and horrific action sequence with a fairly substantial body count, the likes of which we haven’t seen since the outbreak prologue way back in episode one.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ spoilers result in over 12,000 people being culled from Twitter’s rival
We know how much of a dumpster fire Twitter is, especially when it comes to spoilers. And unfortunately, Hogwarts Legacy fans couldn’t escape them in Mastodon, which led to a server shutting down, and 12,000 accounts urged to migrate. Mastodon user @nathan announced that Mastodon.lol will be shutting down...
wegotthiscovered.com
Manifestation begins as Marvel fans hope ‘Secret Invasion’ trailer drops during Super Bowl
Marvel and DC released trailers for their biggest blockbusters of the year, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Flash. With all the big trailers being released these past few years throughout the Super Bowl, this led to an online manifestation campaign for Marvel to also release the trailer for Secret Invasion during the major sporting event.
wegotthiscovered.com
The creator of Netflix’s newest hit fantasy series is boldly planning for 2 more seasons as the axe looms overhead
Netflix has gained such a reputation for cancelling hit fantasy shows without a care in the world that subscribers are fully prepared for the worst-case scenario from the second a new effects-driven episodic offering set in a heightened reality lands on the platform, with Lockwood & Co. merely the latest example.
wegotthiscovered.com
A mundane murder mystery that made more money than it did sense crosses a dangerous line on streaming
The best actors in the business are capable of grabbing a mediocre project by the scruff of the neck and dragging it up to their level, with Emily Blunt trying as hard as she possibly could to single-handedly elevate 2016 murder mystery The Girl on the Train. Delivering another powerhouse...
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King reaps instant rewards after sharing his desire to explore the worst cinema has to offer
He may have been responsible for just as many terrible movies as he has all-time classics – whether that’s directly or indirectly – but as one of the most popular and successful authors there’s ever been, Stephen King knows his way around a line of dialogue.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror hardcores debate if this single element puts ‘Evil Dead’ in a league of its own
The Evil Dead franchise is one of horror’s landmark series. For years it has merged comedy, horror, and gratuitous bloody violence into one enjoyable series. But fans have noticed something about the series at long last which has stoked the fires of debate online, and it surrounds its lead character.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unsung found footage terror wins renewed praise for relatable realism in the face of the demonic
The ability to suspend your disbelief is a key part of enjoying any genre that isn’t a grounded, gritty, and realistic drama, but horror fans more than most have spent decades rolling their eyes at the boneheaded decisions made by characters that nobody would ever consider in real life, which is why The Taking of Deborah Logan has recaptured the imagination.
Comments / 0