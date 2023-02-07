ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#9. Hamlet

By Goodreads
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XdP5L_0kfbKAsn00

- Author: William Shakespeare

- Score: 19,419

- Average rating: 4.03 (based on 875,058 ratings)

Hamlet, the prince of Denmark, becomes vengeful after attending his father's funeral, only to find his mother has remarried Claudius, his uncle. The stepfather crowns himself king, a role that should have gone to Hamlet. The prince finds out his father was murdered, after which he kills the new king. Ambiguity runs through the play and the character of Hamlet, whose visions of ghosts are up for interpretation—are they real or a figment of the troubled man's imagination? The tragedy, which launched the famous line "To be, or not to be… " shines a light on some of the worst traits of humanity . Some consider the play Shakespeare's greatest work .

