ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

#10. The Scarlet Letter

By Goodreads
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHxR1_0kfbK08m00

- Author: Nathaniel Hawthorne

- Score: 17,684

- Average rating: 3.43 (based on 814,235 ratings)

Nathaniel Hawthorne published "The Scarlet Letter" in 1850. In the novel, based on historical events , readers follow the story of Hester Prynne, a woman who is forced to wear a red "A" on her clothes after she conceives a child out of wedlock. She bears the punishment alone when she refuses to name the baby's father. Her character marked one of the first where a strong woman was the protagonist . Hawthorne's novel also touches on themes of hypocrisy, shame, guilt, and love.

Comments / 0

Related
justpene50

A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man

***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
36K+
Post
864K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy