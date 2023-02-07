A man who worked at a Lake Mary pharmacy has been convicted for his role in an attempt to defraud Medicare of over $1 million in prescription drug benefits. Ronald Beasley II, of Portsmouth, Virginia, was the pharmacist in charge at NH Pharma, according to the Department of Justice. Beasley and his co-conspirators billed Medicare for expensive compound drug creams that they never actually purchased or dispensed.

LAKE MARY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO