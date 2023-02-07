Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Flagler County deputies seize drugs, cash in 2 days of patrols
Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staley is commending his deputies for getting dangerous drugs off the streets.
fox35orlando.com
Lake Mary pharmacist convicted in $1M prescription drug fraud: DOJ
A man who worked at a Lake Mary pharmacy has been convicted for his role in an attempt to defraud Medicare of over $1 million in prescription drug benefits. Ronald Beasley II, of Portsmouth, Virginia, was the pharmacist in charge at NH Pharma, according to the Department of Justice. Beasley and his co-conspirators billed Medicare for expensive compound drug creams that they never actually purchased or dispensed.
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputies work to ID cold case murder victim found 30 years ago
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - In January of 1993, two boys were playing basketball in their Palm Coast neighborhood on Sea Ship Place. Flagler deputies said their basketball went into the woods and when they went to get it, they found skeletal remains under some brush. For 30 years, the identity...
10NEWS
Debit card left during Florida robbery leads to arrest
PALM COAST, Fla — Crime might not pay, but authorities say a criminal tried to. Authorities arrested a Florida man who they said broke into a convenience store and took a few items, although he left his debit card behind. In a video Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly posted...
fox35orlando.com
Dog keeps missing boy company while Florida deputies search by ground and air
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Friday morning and into the afternoon, Burgess Avenue in unincorporated Cocoa was flooded with Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies. They were all searching for 4-year-old Frankie Orwig. Thankfully, this is a story that ends happily: with the boy safe, and reunited with his father. "I ran...
Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling operation, 5th in the past 90 days, officers say
Police in Daytona Beach said they busted an illegal gambling operation on Thursday.
WESH
34-year-old pleads guilty to manslaughter after Seminole County overdose kills man
Seminole County, FL — Thirty-four-year-old Terry Williams Jr. plead guilty to manslaughter Thursday in Seminole County for his role in the overdose death of Ariel Osteen in November 2020. According to the State Attorney's Office, Williams "was identified by Seminole County deputies as the person who provided fentanyl that...
Woman, 76, accused of killing her terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond
A Volusia County judge ruled Friday that a 76-year-old woman accused of killing her terminally ill husband at a Daytona Beach hospital last month will remain jailed.
News4Jax.com
Flagler County using DNA, genealogy in effort to ID remains of woman found 30 years ago
A young woman whose remains were first discovered in the woods in Flagler County just over 30 years ago is still unidentified, and the Sheriff’s Office is using new technology to try to bring closure to her family. The woman’s skeletal remains were first found Jan. 10, 1993, when...
click orlando
HOA president pleads guilty after 3 arrests for planting hidden cameras in Flagler condo
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Homeowners Association president who hid cameras in a Flagler condo last year has pled guilty to his charges, according to new court records. Robert Orr, 59, surrendered to police on Sept. 6, 2022, after a woman staying at the Matanzas Shores community told investigators that she’d found a plugged-in USB camera hidden in a flower pot in the master bedroom, deputies said.
YAHOO!
Judge orders woman, 76, accused of shooting terminally ill husband in hospital to remain jailed
A judge ruled that a 76-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting her terminally ill husband at AdventHealth hospital in Daytona Beach will remain in the Volusia County Branch Jail without bond, citing testimony the woman also fired a gun in the direction of police officers. Circuit Judge Karen Foxman rejected...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Man found guilty in murder of UCF student 22 years ago
A man has been found guilty of murdering a UCF student nearly 22 years ago, according to the Orange County Clerk of Courts documents. On Oct. 21, 2001, 25-year-old education major Christine Franke died from a gunshot wound to her head at her apartment on Plaza Terrace Drive by Audubon Park, according to the Orlando Police Department.
fox35orlando.com
Woman searching for Florida rental home says she was tricked into paying wrong person
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Connecticut woman is turning to law enforcement to get her money back after she says she was tricked into paying the wrong person for a rental home in Kissimmee. Now she's warning others about potential scams. "They sent me the picture of the house and the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend by zipping him inside suitcase expected in court Friday
A woman accused of killing her boyfriend by zipping him inside a suitcase is expected in court.
click orlando
Bond hearing set for Florida woman accused in shooting death of terminally ill husband
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – After being given no bond at her first appearance in Volusia County court following the fatal shooting of her terminally ill husband at AdventHealth Daytona Beach last month, Ellen Gilland is up for bond again this week. The shooting on Jan. 21 prompted hospital staff...
Central Florida police warn drivers of increased car break-ins inspired by TikTok challenge
The Clermont Police Department says some residents should take extra security measures when locking up their cars.
villages-news.com
Moldy home of deceased couple in The Villages will finally be power washed
The moldy home of a deceased couple in The Villages will finally be power washed. The home at 2016 Cordero Court in the Village of Santo Domingo was the subject of another public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors. The home was purchased for...
click orlando
‘Thank God she’s still here:’ Father of 3-year-old shot in Orange County speaks out
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 3-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot while sitting in her car seat in Orange County earlier this week. Deputies at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office had responded to the shooting Tuesday around 5:25 p.m. after gunfire rang out near S Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard, but do not believe the girl was the intended target.
fox35orlando.com
Florida father desperate for leads after he says dirt bike rider ran son over before taking off
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach father is desperate for answers after he says a man on a dirt bike ran his son over back in January and still hasn't been caught. The incident happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the intersection of North Grandview Avenue and Nautilus Avenue.
flarecord.com
Model sues Orange County Public Schools, alleges staff shared explicit photos of her
A model who permits sexually explicit images of herself to be displayed on a subscription-only website is suing Orange County Public Schools after the district barred her from being a volunteer at her children’s elementary school. Orange County resident Victoria Triece filed the civil complaint Jan. 24 in the...
