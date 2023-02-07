ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMAZ

Tornado victims waiting for answers a month later

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Nearly a month after devastating tornadoes destroyed thousands of homes in Georgia, there are homeowners who are still unsure of what they’ll do next. The people leading the recovery effort in Griffin and Spalding say they’ve been through this before and that full recovery will take years.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA

