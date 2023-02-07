Pedestrian in deadly crosstown crash identified

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that happened near the crosstown last week.

George Liles, 65, was hit by a vehicle on Spring Street near the Mcdonald’s during the early morning hours of February 3.

Liles was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina where they later died.

