Charleston, SC

Pedestrian in deadly crosstown crash identified

By Tim Renaud
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that happened near the crosstown last week.

George Liles, 65, was hit by a vehicle on Spring Street near the Mcdonald’s during the early morning hours of February 3.

Liles was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina where they later died.

