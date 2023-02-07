Read full article on original website
Skeleton of Woman Found 10 Years After She Went Missing, Uncle-Nephew Duo Charged with Murder
Ten years after Patrenia “Trina” Butler-Turner went missing after going to the store for milk, her skeleton has been found, leading police to charge an uncle and nephew with first-degree murder. Fifty-five-year-old Roger Sutton Jr. and his nephew 32-year-old Nathan Beyer have been identified as the suspects who...
Man receives sentence for fatal double shooting during St. Louis drug robbery
ST. LOUIS — A judge on Friday sentenced a man for his role in a 2021 triple shooting that left two men dead during a drug robbery. U.S. District Judge Sarah Pitlyk sentenced Antaveon Bernard Le'Vell Kent, 22, to 26 years in prison. Kent pleaded guilty in July to gun and drug charges in relation to the deaths of Kortlin Williams and Johnnie Jones.
3 teenagers in custody after 17-year-old shot and killed in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenagers were taken into custody after a 17-year-old boy was killed Friday night in a shooting in north St. Louis County. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers with its North County Precinct responded shortly before 10 p.m. to a shooting on the 1800 block of High Sun Drive, near the Florissant city limits. Officers found the teenager shot in a parking lot.
Convicted felon from Illinois pleads guilty to possession of a machine gun in Missouri
A convicted felon from Cahokia Heights, Illinois on Thursday admitted being caught with a machine gun at a St. Louis, Missouri hotel. Henry Miller, 33, pleaded guilty in front of Stephen R. Clark to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a machine gun.
Man charged after crime spree in Kirkwood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kirkwood police have charged a man with seven different crimes after a crime spree on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Kirkwood police issued charges against William Kehr, Jr. on Feb. 8. Kehr is currently charged with,. Stealing a car on Cedarbrook Lane. 1st degree property damage on...
Man shot as robbers confront 7 people in Downtown St. Louis
One man was shot as robbers confronted a group of seven people Friday evening in Downtown St. Louis.
One injured in Washington Ave. robbery by suspect in bedazzled facemask, suspects still on the loose
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Seven people were robbed and one was shot during a robbery last night in a Washington Avenue parking lot. The incident occurred as the victims were outside their cars talking when they were then approached by two men who had a handgun and demanded their money.
Family remembers father & toddler killed by their South City neighbor, needs community help
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A grieving mother and fiancé is turning to the community for help after the love of her life and baby girl were murdered in the family’s South City home. “I’ve never felt this kind of pain before in my life. It hurt so...
Man shot during robbery in St. Louis parking lot
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot while trying to get away from robbers Friday night. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. on the parking lot on 1504 Washington Avenue. Seven victims were standing outside their cars and talking amongst themselves when two male suspects walked up to them with a gun and demanded their money.
Police arrest 2 teens for carjacking outside St. Louis brewery, still looking for 2 others
ST. LOUIS — What happened to a guy in the parking lot outside 4 Hands Brewing Company south of downtown St. Louis Wednesday night was definitely on a lot of folks' minds. Just before 10:30 p.m., a man told police he was standing in the popular brewery's rear parking lot on south Eighth Street smoking a cigarette.
Family: Kline once lived in home she broke into in viral videos
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A family member of a woman shown in a viral video accosting a Latino family says she used to live in the home. Judy Kline was arrested after the January incident when she damaged and broke into the Princeton Heights home, according to police. But she was not charged with a crime until the videos went viral days ago.
Man sentenced, ordered to pay more than $40,000 to victims of stolen catalytic converters around St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was sentenced Friday for his role in stealing dozens of catalytic converters in the region. Matthew Jennings will spend nine months in prison. He was ordered to repay more than $40,000 for stealing 39 catalytic converters from vehicles across the St. Louis region.
St. Louis man sentenced for killing woman and her 8-year-old daughter
A St. Louis man, already serving life in prison for one murder, was sentenced Wednesday to additional life sentences for the murders of a woman and her 8-year-old daughter.
Man dies following early Thursday shooting in Bellefontaine Neighbors
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives launched a homicide investigation Thursday morning after a man was found fatally shot in Bellefontaine Neighbors. County police said the shooting happened just after midnight Thursday near Ashbrook and Golden drives. Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers arrived...
Man accused of stealing over $7,000 in auto thefts
A man has been arrested on suspicion of many automobile thefts in our neighborhood. Steven Fisher, 31, is being held in jail with no bond this morning.
St. Louis police recruit arrested, charged with stealing from beauty store
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police recruit has been charged with stealing after St. Louis County police say she stole from a beauty store and hit the manager who tried to stop her. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s Office charged Brittany Hamilton, 33, with one count of...
Farmington woman caught driving stolen vehicle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A Farmington woman was arrested in Jefferson County when sheriff’s deputies found her to be in possession of a stolen vehicle from St. Louis City. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the vehicle was recovered on January 27th when the stolen vehicle caught the eye of a deputy while on patrol.
Byers' Beat: An inside look at thousands of cases going nowhere in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers who were around before St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner took office in 2017 tell me the number of cases awaiting decisions from prosecutors at any given time hovered between 300 to 500 cases. Now, it’s in the thousands. And this...
Judge to rule Tuesday on Missouri’s man’s murder conviction
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge plans to announce next week whether a Missouri man’s conviction for murder should be overturned. St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason has set a hearing for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to announce his decision in the case of Lamar Johnson. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is seeking to vacate Johnson’s conviction in the 1994 killing of Marcus Boyd in St. Louis. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office says Johnson should stay behind bars. Johnson has always maintained he did not kill Boyd. Another man who is in prison for different murder testified in December that he and another man killed Boyd and Johnson wasn’t there.
Police investigation reveals woman who died on I-64 in October killed by metal mud flap bracket
ST. LOUIS — A piece of metal that secures a mud flap to a vehicle went through the windshield of a Belleville woman's car last year killing her, St. Louis police said Friday. The new details were released almost four months after the accident happened on westbound Interstate 64...
