Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
8 Baltimore Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, her office saysMecoTipsWashington, DC
WASHINGTON DC—White House Office of Science & Technology Policy (OSTP) Chief Alondra Nelson, 55, Resigns After 8 MonthsJV BeltranWashington, DC
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
The giant infected in ‘The Last of Us’ episode 5, explained
Since The Last of Us first debuted on HBO five weeks ago, we’ve slowly been getting to know the nuances and characteristics of the cordyceps virus and how it affects its human hosts. The most up-close-and-personal we got with cordyceps hosts was in episode two, aptly titled, “Infected.” It...
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds makes Disney sweat with unscripted ‘Deadpool 3’ announcement about Rob Delaney’s possible return
Ryan Reynolds is a man without fear, a man who isn’t afraid to push the boundaries, a man who can stare into the eye of the storm – aka Disney’s legal team – and laugh as the sweat drips down their proverbial forehead. The 46-year-old actor...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ faces even more undeniable evidence of being antisemitic as details about goblin rebellion match horrifying real-life events
First a shofar and now a 20-year-old reference to a pogram? Despite pretty good reviews, Hogwarts Legacy continues to be plagued by problems with the franchise creator J.K. Rowling and her perceived antisemitic beliefs. Things are not looking great for Rowling as more evidence of it recently surfaced in the game.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn is barred from touching one beloved DC property, but ‘Harry Potter’ and Netflix crossovers have fallen into his lap
James Gunn must be like a kid in a candy store — or, more appropriately, a comic book store — now that he’s been given the keys to the entire DC multiverse and can pretty much make whatever movies and TV shows he wants to. Although that’s not strictly true, if he wants to keep the fans on his side, certain folks have some very strong feelings on which projects he should and shouldn’t touch. Elsewhere, Star Trek fans get answers on why yet another filmmaker has fled the franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
The ‘Warrior Nun’ army left apoplectic with rage as a canceled Netflix series rises from the ashes elsewhere
One of the main reasons why campaigns to revive canceled Netflix shows need to be greeted with a certain set of expectations is down to the fact that other networks and streaming services rarely tend to pick up projects from the streaming service’s discard pile. In fact, it typically tends to work the other way around, but a recent development has left Warrior Nun fans fuming.
wegotthiscovered.com
Is it OK to play ‘Hogwarts Legacy?’ Trans streamer Keffals weighs in with a controversial take
In another twist in the unfolding controversy regarding the release of the new Hogwarts Legacy and author/creator J.K. Rowling’s well-documented transphobia, trans streamer Keffals, who in the past has “ratioed” Rowling over her views, has tweeted her belief that playing the game does not make one transphobic. In the same tweet, they also condemn the clashes that have arisen on social media following the game’s release as “culture war bulls**t.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s latest descent into murder mystery madness flips the script to hit #1 in 59 countries
The murder mystery has been on an upward trajectory for several years now, to the extent it wouldn’t be outside the realms of imagination to name the whodunnint as the most popular genre in all of entertainment that doesn’t feature spandex-clad superheroes. In a fortunate stroke of luck, Netflix’s You underwent a reinvention at exactly the right time.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Last of Us’: Does cordyceps exist in the real world?
HBO’s The Last of Us has rapidly become one of the network’s most popular shows of the last decade. Every week, millions of viewers tune in to witness Joel (Pedro Pascal) attempt to safely transport 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to their desired destination. Featuring frightening zombie-like creatures known as “clickers” who’ve fallen victim to a viral fungal infection that’s overtaken the planet, The Last of Us’ fictional premise has become twice as frightening in a post-COVID-19 world. To such an extent, it prompts the question of whether or not such a fungal infection actually exists in the real world.
wegotthiscovered.com
The most powerful members of James Gunn’s new DC lineup, ranked
The death of the DCEU didn’t come as a shock to many who had grown tired of the lackluster live-action storytelling over the years, but with a new and hopefully improved DCU on the way, good things are around the corner for the fans. James Gunn and Peter Safran are now at the steering wheel for what many hope to be a rejuvenation of the live-action treatment of comic book characters and stories that have stood the test of time.
wegotthiscovered.com
Following the Pamela Anderson controversy, fans wonder if ‘Toy Story 5’ will land before Tim Allen gets canceled
When Disney announced its plans to make Toy Story 5, fans wondered if it might replace Tim Allen as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the aftermath of Pamela Anderson‘s claim that the Home Improvement actor once exposed himself to her. The former Baywatch star says the incident happened...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Fast X’ footage of Paul Walker hits ‘Fast & Furious’ fans square in the feels
The highly anticipated Fast X trailer hit an awaiting internet on Friday and it predictably has everything Fast & Furious fans could hope for and more. Jason Momoa makes his debut as the franchise’s latest villain; legendary actress and EGOT winner Rita Moreno is brought in as the Toretto family matriarch; and Brie Larson is likewise introduced as a new character who we don’t know much about yet.
wegotthiscovered.com
Former ‘Star Trek 4’ director reveals the tortured sequel is still alive in some form
Everything was going so well for the Kelvin timeline of the Star Trek film franchise. Though Beyond and Into Darkness didn’t quite reach the heights of their critically acclaimed 2009 predecessor, they were certainly no slouches either, and proved that this era of revisiting beloved IPs doesn’t always have to be the exhausting plight it’s made out to be.
wegotthiscovered.com
A self-indulgent R-rated action sequel throws everything at the wall to see what sticks on Disney Plus
Creative freedom can be both a blessing and a curse, but it’s not difficult to figure out which side of the divide Matthew Vaughn leaned into when it came to crafting blockbuster sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle. The second installment in the offbeat espionage franchise may have scored an...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ben Affleck found out in real-time his sad night at the Grammys had become an instant meme
Having come in for his fair share of criticism during his lengthy stint near the top of the industry ladder, Ben Affleck is self-aware enough to know that there’s always some form of backlash or furor lurking around the corner. Ever since he rocketed out of obscurity and into...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ antisemitism claims are almost impossible to deny following troubling goblin discovery
Hogwarts Legacy officially releases tomorrow, though those who bought the Deluxe Edition have been busily exploring every inch of Hogwarts and its grounds since Tuesday. The controversy surrounding the game has reached fever pitch: J.K. Rowling’s transphobia and the boycott of the game are dominating discussion, a sticky situation compounded by the game featuring Harry Potter‘s first trans character and having a gender-agnostic character creator.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘South Park’ episode lampooning Kanye West bafflingly had the opposite effect for Ye’s popularity
When South Park takes a shot at you, the show generally does not miss. Its work against Scientology arguably helped reduce the influence of that group in Hollywood, but, in the broken era we live in, its newest on Kanye West seems to have backfired a bit. The long-running show...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ alternatives crop up for magic enthusiasts as ‘Warrior Nun’ fans dwell in a fresh wave of rage
Amid the whirlwind of controversy that engulfs everything Hogwarts Legacy these days, if there’s one thing we can safely say about the game, it’s that the latest foray into the Wizarding World isn’t for everyone. People might even argue that no one should spend any time or money on a product that only emboldens its transphobic creator, but some are taking it a step further by suggesting titles you could be buying instead.
Comments / 0