Bowie, MD

The giant infected in ‘The Last of Us’ episode 5, explained

Since The Last of Us first debuted on HBO five weeks ago, we’ve slowly been getting to know the nuances and characteristics of the cordyceps virus and how it affects its human hosts. The most up-close-and-personal we got with cordyceps hosts was in episode two, aptly titled, “Infected.” It...
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn is barred from touching one beloved DC property, but ‘Harry Potter’ and Netflix crossovers have fallen into his lap

James Gunn must be like a kid in a candy store — or, more appropriately, a comic book store — now that he’s been given the keys to the entire DC multiverse and can pretty much make whatever movies and TV shows he wants to. Although that’s not strictly true, if he wants to keep the fans on his side, certain folks have some very strong feelings on which projects he should and shouldn’t touch. Elsewhere, Star Trek fans get answers on why yet another filmmaker has fled the franchise.
The ‘Warrior Nun’ army left apoplectic with rage as a canceled Netflix series rises from the ashes elsewhere

One of the main reasons why campaigns to revive canceled Netflix shows need to be greeted with a certain set of expectations is down to the fact that other networks and streaming services rarely tend to pick up projects from the streaming service’s discard pile. In fact, it typically tends to work the other way around, but a recent development has left Warrior Nun fans fuming.
Is it OK to play ‘Hogwarts Legacy?’ Trans streamer Keffals weighs in with a controversial take

In another twist in the unfolding controversy regarding the release of the new Hogwarts Legacy and author/creator J.K. Rowling’s well-documented transphobia, trans streamer Keffals, who in the past has “ratioed” Rowling over her views, has tweeted her belief that playing the game does not make one transphobic. In the same tweet, they also condemn the clashes that have arisen on social media following the game’s release as “culture war bulls**t.”
Netflix’s latest descent into murder mystery madness flips the script to hit #1 in 59 countries

The murder mystery has been on an upward trajectory for several years now, to the extent it wouldn’t be outside the realms of imagination to name the whodunnint as the most popular genre in all of entertainment that doesn’t feature spandex-clad superheroes. In a fortunate stroke of luck, Netflix’s You underwent a reinvention at exactly the right time.
‘The Last of Us’: Does cordyceps exist in the real world?

HBO’s The Last of Us has rapidly become one of the network’s most popular shows of the last decade. Every week, millions of viewers tune in to witness Joel (Pedro Pascal) attempt to safely transport 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to their desired destination. Featuring frightening zombie-like creatures known as “clickers” who’ve fallen victim to a viral fungal infection that’s overtaken the planet, The Last of Us’ fictional premise has become twice as frightening in a post-COVID-19 world. To such an extent, it prompts the question of whether or not such a fungal infection actually exists in the real world.
The most powerful members of James Gunn’s new DC lineup, ranked

The death of the DCEU didn’t come as a shock to many who had grown tired of the lackluster live-action storytelling over the years, but with a new and hopefully improved DCU on the way, good things are around the corner for the fans. James Gunn and Peter Safran are now at the steering wheel for what many hope to be a rejuvenation of the live-action treatment of comic book characters and stories that have stood the test of time.
‘Fast X’ footage of Paul Walker hits ‘Fast & Furious’ fans square in the feels

The highly anticipated Fast X trailer hit an awaiting internet on Friday and it predictably has everything Fast & Furious fans could hope for and more. Jason Momoa makes his debut as the franchise’s latest villain; legendary actress and EGOT winner Rita Moreno is brought in as the Toretto family matriarch; and Brie Larson is likewise introduced as a new character who we don’t know much about yet.
Former ‘Star Trek 4’ director reveals the tortured sequel is still alive in some form

Everything was going so well for the Kelvin timeline of the Star Trek film franchise. Though Beyond and Into Darkness didn’t quite reach the heights of their critically acclaimed 2009 predecessor, they were certainly no slouches either, and proved that this era of revisiting beloved IPs doesn’t always have to be the exhausting plight it’s made out to be.
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ antisemitism claims are almost impossible to deny following troubling goblin discovery

Hogwarts Legacy officially releases tomorrow, though those who bought the Deluxe Edition have been busily exploring every inch of Hogwarts and its grounds since Tuesday. The controversy surrounding the game has reached fever pitch: J.K. Rowling’s transphobia and the boycott of the game are dominating discussion, a sticky situation compounded by the game featuring Harry Potter‘s first trans character and having a gender-agnostic character creator.
Latest Fantasy News: ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ alternatives crop up for magic enthusiasts as ‘Warrior Nun’ fans dwell in a fresh wave of rage

Amid the whirlwind of controversy that engulfs everything Hogwarts Legacy these days, if there’s one thing we can safely say about the game, it’s that the latest foray into the Wizarding World isn’t for everyone. People might even argue that no one should spend any time or money on a product that only emboldens its transphobic creator, but some are taking it a step further by suggesting titles you could be buying instead.

