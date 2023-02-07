Warning: The article contains spoilers for the first five episodes of The Last of Us on HBO. HBO has packed the first half of The Last of Us season one to the brim with tragic incidents and heartbreaking developments, so newer fans are wondering if the rest of this run is going to be as painful to watch in the month to come. We won’t be able to meander too much into spoiler territory, but we might have an answer to that question for you.

1 DAY AGO