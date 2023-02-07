ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, DE

WDEL 1150AM

Update: Smyrna Police investigate apparent murder-suicide

Smyrna Police are continuing their investigation into an apparent murder-suicide. Police said Tuesday that officers responded to a welfare check Monday and found two people dead in the upstairs portion of a home on Providence Drive. Both had gunshot wounds. The suspected weapon was found at the scene. Police believe...
SMYRNA, DE
Daily Voice

Darby Man Charged With Shooting Philadelphia Cop

A 43-year-old Delaware County man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Philadelphia police officer, who is in stable condition after being rushed into surgery. Eric Haynes became the center of an investigation as officer Giovanni Maysonet and his unnamed colleague were conducting a vehicle investigation...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sauconsource.com

Springfield Police Want to ID Alleged Trespassers

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins. Springfield Township Police are asking for the public's help with identifying two people who they say trespassed on a property in the 1000 block of State...
SPRINGFIELD, PA
Daily Voice

Stolen, Modified Gun Found After Delco Police Chase: Cops

A police chase through Delaware County and Philadelphia ended with a weapons charge, according to authorities. An officer in Darby Township was patrolling Hook Road near the Philadelphia city limits when he spotted a 2012 Dodge Caravan with a fake out-of-state temporary license plate, the department said in a statement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

PS5s Stolen At Gunpoint From Chesco Store: Police

An armed robber stole two PlayStation 5 consoles at gunpoint from a Coatesville store, according to authorities. Police were called to the Rent-A-Center at 1849 Lincoln Highway at noon on Thursday, Feb. 9 for a reported stickup, Caln Township officials wrote in a press release. The suspect, detectives claimed, had...
COATESVILLE, PA
Shore News Network

17-year-old robbed at gunpoint at Beaver Brook Plaza

NEW CASTLE, DE – A 17-year-old male was robbed at gunpoint by multiple teenage suspects outside the Dollar Tree store in the parking lot of Beaver Brook Plaza on Monday. Detectives with the Delaware State Police said the teen was approached by four unknown teenagers. The teenage suspects accosted the victim and demanded property from him. One of the teens pointed a handgun at the victim, who complied with the group’s demands. The four suspects then ran away towards an unknown location. He was not injured during the armed robbery. Police have not made any arrests and no suspects have The post 17-year-old robbed at gunpoint at Beaver Brook Plaza appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW CASTLE, DE
delawarevalleynews.com

17 Year Old Stabbed Multiple Times In Philadelphia Prison

A 17 year old male was stabbed nine times while in the Riverside Correctional Facility on State Road. The assault stemmed from an argument. police did not say what the argument was about. He was stabbed three times in the face,shoulder and torso or back area, police said. He was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBOC

Smyrna Police Investigating Suspicious Deaths

SMYRNA, Del. - Detectives are conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 2000 block of Providence Drive. According to the Smyrna Police Department, investigators are on the scene with two dead people. Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more details will be released as they become available and next of kin or notified.
SMYRNA, DE
Daily Voice

Police Officer Shot In Philadelphia

A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the line of duty on Wednesday, Feb. 8, the department confirmed to Daily Voice. No further details were immediately available, but police said that officials are on the scene of the shooting and are expected to give an update in the coming hours.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Charges filed in deadly Newport crash

A 19-year old woman from Wilmington faces charges in connection with a fatal crash Friday night, February 3, 2023, in Newport. Delaware State Police said Ariel Williams was allegedly under the influence at the time of the crash. She was driving an SUV westbound on Route 4 at Gregg Avenue...
NEWPORT, DE

