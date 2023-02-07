Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerRehoboth Beach, DE
5 of Our Favorite Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in DelawareEast Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
Fast-growing discount grocery store chain opening new location in DelawareKristen WaltersMilford, DE
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of DelawareEden ReportsNewark, DE
Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itselfRoger MarshElkton, MD
Related
police1.com
'Shots fired! Shots fired!': Pa. cop hailed a hero for transporting gunshot victim to hospital
WEST CHESTER, Pa. — The lightning-fast actions of a West Chester police officer saved the life of an early morning gunshot victim, who would have otherwise died along High Street, near the historic courthouse steps. Within a minute of hearing a single gunshot, Officer Aaron Davis had loaded the...
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Smyrna Police investigate apparent murder-suicide
Smyrna Police are continuing their investigation into an apparent murder-suicide. Police said Tuesday that officers responded to a welfare check Monday and found two people dead in the upstairs portion of a home on Providence Drive. Both had gunshot wounds. The suspected weapon was found at the scene. Police believe...
fox29.com
Video: Suspects brutally kick, stomp woman on the ground during Center City robbery
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have released new video of a brutal assault and robbery that occurred over the weekend as they work to identify and locate four suspects. The incident happened on Sunday, Feb. 5 on the 1800 block of Addison Street. Police say the victim, a 30-ytear-old woman was...
Darby Man Charged With Shooting Philadelphia Cop
A 43-year-old Delaware County man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Philadelphia police officer, who is in stable condition after being rushed into surgery. Eric Haynes became the center of an investigation as officer Giovanni Maysonet and his unnamed colleague were conducting a vehicle investigation...
Daily Local News
West Chester police officer saves life of shooting victim along High Street
WEST CHESTER—The lightning-fast actions of a West Chester police officer saved the life of an early morning gunshot victim, who would have otherwise died along High Street, near the historic courthouse steps. Within a minute of hearing a single gunshot, Officer Aaron Davis had loaded the unnamed victim into...
Pa. man shot, killed while standing on his front porch: report
A Philadelphia man was shot and killed while standing on his front porch, according to a story from 6ABC. The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday along the 5300 block of Sylvester Street, in the Frankford section of the city. Police told the news outlet that the 32-year-old victim...
sauconsource.com
Springfield Police Want to ID Alleged Trespassers
<!-- Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <noscript><iframe src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-MH8LZVX" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe></noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> Est. Read Time: < 1 mins. Springfield Township Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying two people who they say trespassed on a property in the 1000 block of State...
Stolen, Modified Gun Found After Delco Police Chase: Cops
A police chase through Delaware County and Philadelphia ended with a weapons charge, according to authorities. An officer in Darby Township was patrolling Hook Road near the Philadelphia city limits when he spotted a 2012 Dodge Caravan with a fake out-of-state temporary license plate, the department said in a statement.
Delco men charged in shooting of Philly police officer
Two Delaware County men have now been charged in connection with the shooting of Philadelphia police officer Giovanni Maysonet on Wednesday. The five-year veteran officer was shot while he and his partner were conducting a vehicle investigation.
PS5s Stolen At Gunpoint From Chesco Store: Police
An armed robber stole two PlayStation 5 consoles at gunpoint from a Coatesville store, according to authorities. Police were called to the Rent-A-Center at 1849 Lincoln Highway at noon on Thursday, Feb. 9 for a reported stickup, Caln Township officials wrote in a press release. The suspect, detectives claimed, had...
17-year-old robbed at gunpoint at Beaver Brook Plaza
NEW CASTLE, DE – A 17-year-old male was robbed at gunpoint by multiple teenage suspects outside the Dollar Tree store in the parking lot of Beaver Brook Plaza on Monday. Detectives with the Delaware State Police said the teen was approached by four unknown teenagers. The teenage suspects accosted the victim and demanded property from him. One of the teens pointed a handgun at the victim, who complied with the group’s demands. The four suspects then ran away towards an unknown location. He was not injured during the armed robbery. Police have not made any arrests and no suspects have The post 17-year-old robbed at gunpoint at Beaver Brook Plaza appeared first on Shore News Network.
Kennett Square Woman Brought Child To Fight, Cheered Him On: Police
A woman in Chester County is charged with corrupting minors after cops say she cheered on a child during a fistfight. Arielis Vargas, 30, of Kennett Square, escorted a "juvenile child" to a location so the youth could fight another child, police claimed in a statement. Investigators said that video...
Point Breeze neighbors lean on each other while mourning 17-year-old killed by gunfire
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Rachel Turner has a message for the shooters who killed her 17-year-old son Isaiah Odom last week. “Put the guns away,” she said while standing...
13-year-old girl injured as over 30 shots fired into Pa. home: reports
A 13-year-old girl was wounded by a stray bullet during a shooting in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to stories from 6ABC and NBC10. The incident occurred right before 1 a.m. along the 2600 block of South 26th Street. According to NBC10, a man being chased by gunmen ran into a...
delawarevalleynews.com
17 Year Old Stabbed Multiple Times In Philadelphia Prison
A 17 year old male was stabbed nine times while in the Riverside Correctional Facility on State Road. The assault stemmed from an argument. police did not say what the argument was about. He was stabbed three times in the face,shoulder and torso or back area, police said. He was...
WBOC
Smyrna Police Investigating Suspicious Deaths
SMYRNA, Del. - Detectives are conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 2000 block of Providence Drive. According to the Smyrna Police Department, investigators are on the scene with two dead people. Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more details will be released as they become available and next of kin or notified.
Police Officer Shot In Philadelphia
A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the line of duty on Wednesday, Feb. 8, the department confirmed to Daily Voice. No further details were immediately available, but police said that officials are on the scene of the shooting and are expected to give an update in the coming hours.
fox29.com
Officials: South Jersey gas station employee critically injured after being shot during attempted robbery
LINDENWOLD, N.J. - A South Jersey gas station employee is fighting for his life after police say he was shot during a hold-up. On Monday, around 10 p.m., officers responded to the Gastrol Gas Station on East Gibbsboro Road in Lindenwold for reports of a shooting. Responding officers say they...
Philly woman pleads guilty, gets 18 months under house arrest for assaulting trans woman
A Philadelphia woman charged with attacking a transgender woman in her Point Breeze home 2 ½ years ago has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and hate crime charges and will now spend about a year and half under house arrest.
WDEL 1150AM
Charges filed in deadly Newport crash
A 19-year old woman from Wilmington faces charges in connection with a fatal crash Friday night, February 3, 2023, in Newport. Delaware State Police said Ariel Williams was allegedly under the influence at the time of the crash. She was driving an SUV westbound on Route 4 at Gregg Avenue...
Comments / 0