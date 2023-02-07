ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#24. Frankenstein: The 1818 Text

By Goodreads
- Author: Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley

- Score: 10,277

- Average rating: 3.85 (based on 1,435,457 ratings)

At just 20 , Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley created what is often labeled as the first science fiction novel : "Frankenstein." While staying with a group of literary comrades, Lord Byron challenged his fellow writers to craft ghost stories. Shelley's story was sparked by a nightmare that ultimately became the classic novel about a mad scientist who created a monster from the body parts of corpses, then brought the creature to life.

