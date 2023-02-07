Read full article on original website
Officials: Hillsborough deputy had breath-alcohol level of 0.177, arrested for DUI
TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough County deputy is on administrative leave – without pay – after he was arrested on a DUI charge. Officials said his breath-alcohol level was double the legal limit. Before midnight Thursday, a Tampa officer noticed a speeding vehicle that wasn't staying within a...
PCSO: 1 killed in Wesley Chapel shooting
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was fatally shot in a Wesley Chapel parking lot Friday night. According to deputies, two people arranged a meeting in a parking lot near the intersection of Bruce B. Downs Blvd. and County Line Road around 11 p.m.
Pickup truck slams through Polk County Dollar Tree
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - First responders were called after a pickup truck crashed into a Dollar Tree in Haines City on Friday. According to the Haines City Police Department, the crash happened at 11:47 a.m. at 1351 Southern Dunes Blvd. When first responders got there, they found the truck partially crashed through the storefront.
Zephyrhills girl found safe after statewide missing child alert issued
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled its missing child alert for a 12-year-old girl last seen in Zephyrhills. She was found safe, according to investigators. No other information was immediately available.
Hillsborough deputies searching for man accused of trying to rob Brandon bank
BRANDON, Fla. - An attempted bank robbery suspect is on the run after deputies say he tried to rob a Brandon bank on Friday. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the Truist Bank at 3511 Bell Shoals Road around 2 p.m. Investigators say the man...
‘My Warrior’s Place’ retreat center in jeopardy due to land dispute
RUSKIN,Fla. - It was designed to be a safe refuge and bring healing and hope to all veterans and military service members who have returned home. Kelly Kowall founded My Warriors Place after her son, SPC. Corey Kowall was killed in Afghanistan in 2009 at just 20 years old. "He...
Clearwater officials want to redevelop U.S. Highway 19, saying it's the next area for growth in Bay Area
CLEARWATER, Fla. - City officials in Clearwater are asking developers and investors for their input about redeveloping a seven-mile stretch along U.S. Highway 19. Officials said it’s the next area for growth in the Tampa Bay area. They’re looking to add jobs, shops, and places for people to live.
The case against Billy Adams: Court records show evidence gathered in young mother's murder
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man who was just acquitted of a double-murder after claiming self-defense to a jury has been arrested for killing someone else, and prosecutors say he tried to claim self-defense again. New court records say that three days after he heard "not guilty" in a Tampa...
Wrong ballots sent to 168 Hillsborough County voters following redistricting changes: ‘This is not fraud’
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office is thanking an eagle-eyed voter for discovering a mishap with the Tampa City Council race. Election officials say 168 voters received the wrong ballot in the mail after a mapping mistake by a vendor. A front porch chat between neighbors...
Father charged for son's death during illegal street racing crash in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The father of a 13-year-old who was hit and killed by a motorcycle in St. Petersburg has been charged with neglect. Investigators said the man brought his son to watch illegal street racing before the deadly crash. Police said a crowd gathered Saturday, January 28, along...
Russian-born artist brings freedom to life in Safety Harbor exhibit
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - The journey from the former Soviet Union to North America inspired artist Maya Eventov to create images full of color and life, which to her represents her freedom. "I made a conscious decision to be very free," she said of her artwork. "If I made something...
Pinellas County program offering health care to homeless getting much-needed upgrades
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Upgrades are on the way for the Health Care for the Homeless program in Pinellas County. The program manager said those upgrades are welcomed, as they treat more and more people. According to county officials, the program saw an 8.3 increase in its unduplicated medical patients in...
Extraordinary Ordinaries: Corpus Christi Catholic teacher helps students find meaning through music
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - For the music teacher at Corpus Christi Catholic School in Temple Terrace, it's pretty easy for middle schoolers to buy into the guitar and ukulele. "Nobody is too cool to play the guitar," Matthew Jones told FOX 13. "Nobody is too cool to play the guitar."
Ballots with wrong information sent out
The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office is thanking an eagle-eyed voter for discovering a mishap with the Tampa City Council race. Election officials say 168 voters received the wrong ballot in the mail after a mapping mistake by a vendor.
Bay Area student entrepreneurs compete for grant money, chance to pitch idea to ‘Shark Tank’ investor
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - The next new app that you download may be developed by a few high school students from the Bay Area. Twenty-one teams, a total of 90 students, competed in a youth tech competition that’s now down to five finalists. It’s part of the 2023 Next Gen Tech 360 competition that Robyn Mussler and her non-profit, Connect-IT 360, started eight years ago in partnership with the Pinellas Education Foundation.
Divers Down Pollution Project inspiring community members to make a difference
TAMPA, Fla. - The Divers Down Pollution Project started out simply as a club where friends would pick up trash on the beach before moving into one of the main passions: diving. What makes the Divers Down Pollution Project so unique is the fact that they decided to focus on...
Temple Terrace teacher shows students how music is powerful
A teacher in Temple Terrace has the rhythm for music and innovation. Everyone has a favorite teacher and his students could probably write a song about theirs.
'Our greatest generation': Parade held for Dunedin veteran's 98th birthday
DUNEDIN, Fla. - Honks, waves and a lot of salutes greeted O'Neil Ducharme as a parade passed by for his 98th birthday in Dunedin. "He is not only my best friend, but he is also the most humble greatest generation hero I’ve ever known," said Mark Welsh, a volunteer with Honor Flight of West Central Florida. "He gives to everyone. He tries to encourage everyone to go on Honor Flights and expects nothing in return."
Handmade Valentine’s Day cards for children: Step-by-step instructions
TAMPA, Fla. - Help your child make special homemade Valentine’s Day cards. Paint (Valentine’s Day colors) Take a piece of cardstock and fold it in half to make your card. Set it aside. Draw a heart on another piece of white cardstock and then cut. Make sure it’s...
The Bodega Market bringing first corner store in years to Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland is getting its first corner store in years with The Bodega Market opening this weekend. Customer Don Burns couldn't wait for the Saturday opening and even stopped in to get a sneak peek of what it would be selling. "When you come downtown you have your...
