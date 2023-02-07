ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

fox13news.com

PCSO: 1 killed in Wesley Chapel shooting

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was fatally shot in a Wesley Chapel parking lot Friday night. According to deputies, two people arranged a meeting in a parking lot near the intersection of Bruce B. Downs Blvd. and County Line Road around 11 p.m.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
fox13news.com

Pickup truck slams through Polk County Dollar Tree

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - First responders were called after a pickup truck crashed into a Dollar Tree in Haines City on Friday. According to the Haines City Police Department, the crash happened at 11:47 a.m. at 1351 Southern Dunes Blvd. When first responders got there, they found the truck partially crashed through the storefront.
HAINES CITY, FL
fox13news.com

Ballots with wrong information sent out

The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office is thanking an eagle-eyed voter for discovering a mishap with the Tampa City Council race. Election officials say 168 voters received the wrong ballot in the mail after a mapping mistake by a vendor.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Bay Area student entrepreneurs compete for grant money, chance to pitch idea to ‘Shark Tank’ investor

PALM HARBOR, Fla. - The next new app that you download may be developed by a few high school students from the Bay Area. Twenty-one teams, a total of 90 students, competed in a youth tech competition that’s now down to five finalists. It’s part of the 2023 Next Gen Tech 360 competition that Robyn Mussler and her non-profit, Connect-IT 360, started eight years ago in partnership with the Pinellas Education Foundation.
PALM HARBOR, FL
fox13news.com

'Our greatest generation': Parade held for Dunedin veteran's 98th birthday

DUNEDIN, Fla. - Honks, waves and a lot of salutes greeted O'Neil Ducharme as a parade passed by for his 98th birthday in Dunedin. "He is not only my best friend, but he is also the most humble greatest generation hero I’ve ever known," said Mark Welsh, a volunteer with Honor Flight of West Central Florida. "He gives to everyone. He tries to encourage everyone to go on Honor Flights and expects nothing in return."
DUNEDIN, FL
fox13news.com

The Bodega Market bringing first corner store in years to Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland is getting its first corner store in years with The Bodega Market opening this weekend. Customer Don Burns couldn't wait for the Saturday opening and even stopped in to get a sneak peek of what it would be selling. "When you come downtown you have your...
LAKELAND, FL

