ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

#23. Julius Caesar

By Goodreads
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SiinB_0kfbJXyT00

- Author: William Shakespeare

- Score: 10,472

- Average rating: 3.70 (based on 191,622 ratings)

Shakespeare takes on history with "Julius Caesar," a tragic story of power and betrayal. Brutus, who worked closely with Caesar, joined his fellow conspirators to assassinate Caesar to save the republic from a tyrannical leader. The events had the opposite effect when, only two years later, Caesar's grandnephew was crowned the first emperor of Rome. The play marked a political shift in Shakespeare's writing.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
36K+
Post
864K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy