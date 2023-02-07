ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

This medieval English king died from eating too much of this horrific, parasitic fish

The life of King Henry I of England could be mistaken for a subplot in "Game of Thrones": He acquired the throne after bloody wars with his brothers, was as well-educated and cunning as he was harsh and ruthless, and ultimately died in a rather undignified manner: gorging himself on a rather disgusting eel-like fish that resembles nothing more than a teethed funnel with a tail.
The Independent

Christian Atsu survived nine-floor plunge after building ‘completely destroyed’ in Turkey earthquake

Christian Atsu is believed to have survived a plunge from the ninth floor of a building “completely destroyed” by the earthquake in Turkey.The former Newcastle and Chelsea winger was pulled out of rubble alive on Tuesday after fears over his safety. Atsu, who joined the Turkish club Hatayspor in September, has reportedly had been taken to hospital and is receiving treatment.The 31-year-old had scored a winner late in stoppage time on Sunday to beat Kasimpasa and had been celebrating victory by playing poker with his teammates in the hours before two significant seismic events struck southern Turkey and northern...
BBC

Cardiff: Drag queen was reported as missing by husband, inquest hears

A man was found dead in a city centre after being reported missing by his husband, an inquest has heard. Darren Haydn Meah-Moore's body was found on Park Lane, in Cardiff city centre, at about 19:35 GMT on 22 January. The 39-year-old from Newport was a drag artist who performed...
People

King Charles Has a Relatable Reaction When 4-Year-Old Boy Interrupts His Conversation with Flowers

King Charles, a grandfather of five, seemed amused by the unexpected gesture during a busy day of engagements King Charles III smelled the roses during his latest outing in London. The King, 74, stopped by the University of East London on Wednesday for the college's 125th anniversary and to open a new primary care training hub. As the monarch made his way through the building, his chat with a local student was interrupted by a young boy who just couldn't wait to give him a large bouquet. As seen...
BBC

Archie Battersbee died in prank gone wrong - coroner

Archie Battersbee died accidentally following a "prank or experiment" that went wrong, a coroner concluded. Archie, 12, was found unconscious at the family home in Southend-on-Sea on 7 April. He died four months later in August, following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him in London. The...
Upworthy

Furniture conservator stuns archaeologists by decoding 20,000-year-old ice age cave drawings

Fellow historians and archaeologists have lauded a London furniture conservator for deciphering significant Ice Age cave drawings. Ben Bacon examined 20,000-year-old markings and found it to be a reference to the lunar calendar. Many of the oldest cave drawings can be found in France and Spain, and they tell archaeologists about the various lifestyles that existed during the Ice Age. They are scrawled on the cave walls and range from daily activities to the routines of hunters and gatherers during that time. According to BBC, this discovery made by Bacon led to the revelation that early Europeans documented the timing of animal reproductive cycles.
BBC

A secret room that saved this girl's life

A major work by Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky could fetch a record price at auction in London in a few weeks. But behind the sale is one family's story of tragedy and heroism, all laid out in an unpublished memoir, writes Stephen Smith. It begins with a little girl, seven...
People

Kate Middleton and Prince William Make First Official Visit to Cornwall Since Taking on New Titles

In addition to being the Prince and Princess of Wales, the couple are also the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall Kate Middleton and Prince William are checking off another royal first. William, 40, and Kate, 41, immersed themselves in the maritime heritage of Cornwall on Thursday, marking the couple's first official joint visit to the region since becoming the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. The titles are one of several royal names that the couple, who are generally known as the Prince and Princess of...
The Independent

Cardinal Pell: Protesters shout ‘Go to hell’ during funeral

Hundreds of people marched in protest in Sydney today, 2, February, outside the funeral service for Cardinal George Pell, a former Vatican official who was acquitted in 2020 of sexual abuse accusations.A demonstration was planned by Community Action for Rainbow Rights (Carr), a LGBT+ grassroots campaign group, in protest against the cardinal’s opposition to marriage equality.At the ceremony in St Mary’s Cathedral, former prime minister Tony Abbott hailed Cardinal Pell as “the greatest Catholic Australia has ever produced.”Cardinal Pell died at the age of 81 in January following heart complications after a hip surgery.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tyre Nichols’ mother calls for passage of George Floyd bill at funeralShell announces record annual profits of £32.2bnRare green comet glows in London night sky
BBC

Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded

More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Carla Paton

Feb 6: What happened on this day in Christianity?

897 - Photius, the Patriarch of Constantinople and an eminent scholar in his time, ultimately met his demise. He had been a foe to Rome — so much as to excommunicate Pope Nicholas I and others connected with him — which would eventually be one of the catalysts for a schism between eastern and western Christianity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy