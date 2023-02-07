ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

No. 1 Quarterback Recruit Dylan Raiola Schedules Important Visit

By Cameron Flynn
 4 days ago

Five-star Class of 2024 quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola is reportedly set to visit the same school that made headlines for visiting him last month.

According to Rivals' Greg Smith, Raiola will coming back to Lincoln and is expected to be on Nebraska's campus this March.

On top of being the No. 1 quarterback in his class, Raiola is also 2024's top recruit overall.

Several weeks ago, he told On3Sports that his current top-four schools were Georgia, Oregon, USC and Nebraska.

While his apparent interest in Georgia and USC shouldn't be that surprising given the success of each program recently, some may be wondering why he's considering the Cornhuskers.

Dylan Raiola is the son of Dominic, who played center for Nebraska from 1998-2000 before enjoying a 14-year NFL career with the Lions. His uncle, Donavan Raiola, is the Cornhuskers' offensive line coach and has reportedly aided Nebraska in Dylan's recruitment.

Expect those four schools, as well as a slew of others, to make a run at the five-star signal caller ahead of next winter's early signing period.

Comments / 15

rocky Deckard
4d ago

who cares he's nothin more than a drama queen.3rd high school in 3 years.wats the problem with this kid

Reply(2)
10
 

