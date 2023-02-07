Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
The Vanderbilt Legacy: Exploring the Rise and Fall of America's Richest FamilyLord GaneshNew York City, NY
Nettie's House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls Has a New Policy: 'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted to Dine'Zack LoveTinton Falls, NJ
New Yorkers Will Receive Another $95 Snap Payments By FridayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Monthly direct payments of $400 available to Americans - will you get one?Aneka DuncanPaterson, NJ
Related
Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos Recall 'Kicking Their Legs Up to Greek Music' at 2001 Wedding
After the veteran Good Morning America co-host and the comedian exchanged vows 2001, the newlyweds hit up the dance floor with their wedding guests Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos aren't afraid to bust a move. When the veteran Good Morning America co-host married his comedian wife in 2001, the pair tore up the dance floor with their wedding guests. "George and I had a traditional Greek wedding, which included Greek dancing," Wentworth tells PEOPLE exclusively of their New York City nuptials. "One of my favorite memories...
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable New Photo of Daughter Lucy, 9 Months, Sweetly Looking Into Camera
Andy Cohen is dad to daughter Lucy, 9 months, and son Ben, 4 Andy Cohen can't get enough of his baby girl! The Bravo star, 54, shared an adorable new photo of daughter Lucy Eve on his Instagram Story Wednesday, showing the 9-month-old sweetly looking up at the camera with her big blue eyes. In the snap, Lucy wears a red and white striped long sleeve, a red bandana around her neck and a black barrette in her hair. Last week, Cohen documented another cute moment with his daughter,...
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Video of 'Sweet and Strong' Son Sebastian on First Birthday
Anderson Cooper is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 12 months Anderson Cooper is celebrating his baby boy on his first birthday! The CNN journalist, 55, shared an adorable video of his son Sebastian Luke on Instagram Thursday, honoring his little one as he celebrated his first birthday. In the cute clip, Sebastian intently listens to a music box that plays "It's a Small World," which Cooper noted is an "old music box that belonged to my mom." "Sebastian just celebrated his 1st birthday!" Cooper wrote alongside the clip....
Watch Martha Stewart Get a Tattoo of Her Close Friend Snoop Dogg in New Skechers Spot
Spoiler: It's fake. Or is it? Martha Stewart is never afraid to take a little risk, as evidenced by her latest upcoming commercial. The 81-year-old lifestyle mogul will be appearing in a clip for Skechers, in which she demonstrates how easy it is to slip on the athletic shoe brand's Hands Free Slip-ins® footwear. "You don't even need to touch them," she demonstrates, taking her stockinged feet out to recline in a chair that turns out to be in a tattoo shop. Stewart leans back and then is shown...
Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Frankie Looks Just Like Dad Cody in Adorable New Photo
Cody Gifford and wife Erika Brown Gifford became first-time parents when they welcomed Frankie, now 8 months Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a Bubbie. Sharing a photo of Frankie on Instagram Friday, the 8-month-old holds a bright red book, John C. Maxwell's Wisdom On Leadership, and appears to be intently examining it as he sits in his high chair. "Just a little light reading," the loving grandmother captioned the photo, adding, "Have a blessed day!" Frankie is Gifford's first grandchild, the son of son Cody Gifford, 32, and his wife Erika Brown...
Shemar Moore Visits Mom's Grave with Baby Frankie in New Photo: 'Momma's Dream Is Now Reality'
Shemar Moore and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed their first baby together earlier this month Shemar Moore is sharing a bittersweet moment with his little girl. On Thursday, the new dad, 52, shared a new photo on Instagram showing that he brought Jesiree Dizon and their newborn daughter Frankie to visit his mother Marilyn's grave. In the photo, Moore cradles his 2-week-old daughter with one arm and wraps the other around Dizon as they both toast a glass of wine to Moore's late mother, who died in 2020. "Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and...
Pamela Anderson Reveals Sons Didn't Know Their Assistant P.E. Teacher Was a Hired Security Guard
Pamela Anderson recalls having to find ways to provide normalcy for her sons Brandon and Dylan as children despite being constantly bombarded by paparazzi Pamela Anderson is opening up about the lengths she went to to protect her kids during their childhoods. Speaking with Drew Barrymore on her eponymous talkshow about what it's like to have one's kids targeted by paparazzi, the Baywatch actress, who shares sons Brandon Thomas Lee, 26, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 25, with ex-husband Tommy Lee, revealed one of the "clever ways" she made sure her sons were protected. Barrymore, 47,...
Dax Tejera's Cause of Death Revealed After ABC News Producer Died Suddenly at 37
The death was accidental, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner tells PEOPLE Dax Tejera, the executive producer of This Week on ABC who died in December, choked to death while intoxicated, according to officials. Tejera, 37, died on Dec. 23 from "asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication," the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirms to PEOPLE. The death was accidental, the office says. In December, a memo from ABC News president Kim Godwin that was shared with staff previously said Tejera died...
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
John Legend Talks 'Challenges' He and Chrissy Teigen Faced on Journey to Welcoming New Baby Esti
Legend and Teigen welcomed baby Esti, who joins big sister Luna and big brother Miles, on Jan. 13 John Legend says the road to welcoming his new baby girl with his wife Chrissy Teigen wasn't easy. On Thursday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the "All of Me" crooner, 43, got candid about the obstacles he and Teigen faced while trying to conceive their newborn daughter Esti Maxine and why they think it's helpful to others to be open about their struggles. "We've been open about it because we've had challenges," Legend told...
Kimberly Stewart and Benicio del Toro Pose for Rare Photo with Daughter — and Grandpa Rod Stewart!
Kimberly Stewart and Benicio del Toro share 11-year-old daughter Delilah Kimberly Stewart and Benicio del Toro are enjoying quality time with their little girl. On Thursday, Stewart, 43, shared a sweet photo with del Toro and their 11-year-old daughter Delilah enjoying a trip to Puerto Rico with the actress's dad, Rod Stewart. In the rare family photo, the group of four poses together while walking through the streets of Puerto Rico, where del Toro is from and Rod, 78, will be performing this week. Delilah stands between her two parents while Rod poses at...
Heather Rae El Moussa Says She and Tarek Are Staying in 'Private Little Bubble' with Baby Boy
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa welcomed their first baby together on Jan. 31 Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa are soaking up special moments with their baby boy before introducing him to the world. The Selling Sunset star, 35, shared a sweet post on Instagram Thursday featuring glimpses at her newborn son, whom she and Tarek welcomed last month, explaining that the couple is staying in their "happy, private little bubble" before sharing more details about their son. "Soaking in all of the sweet and precious moments with our...
Christina Hall Remembers Client with ALS Who Never Got to See Her Home Complete: 'Her Memory Will Live On'
Christina and her husband Josh both recalled the “emotional” renovation and paid tribute to their friend on Instagram Thursday Christina and Josh Hall are honoring a client and friend who never got to see her home renovation complete. In Thursday night's emotional episode of Christina in the Country, the couple take on a remodel for Christina's best friend and publicist Cassie Schienle's sister-in-law, Jessica Waldron, who suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a deadly neurological disease. The projects at the Waldron home were intended to make the...
FOX News' Hillary Vaughn and Peter Doocy Welcome Baby Girl: 'Best Assignment I've Ever Had'
Hillary Vaughn and Peter Doocy are first-time parents after welcoming daughter Bridget, they share with PEOPLE Hillary Vaughn and Peter Doocy are officially parents! The Fox Business reporter and her husband, a Fox News White House Correspondent, welcomed a baby girl on Wednesday, Feb. 1, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. The couple's daughter, Bridget Blake Doocy, was born in northern Virginia, weighing 8 lbs., 1 oz. and measuring 21 inches. She is the first baby for both Vaughn, 32, and Doocy, 35. "I didn't realize this until...
See Disney's New Collection of Princess Bridal Gowns Inspired by Tiana, Cinderella and Snow White!
The collection, a collaboration with Allure Bridals, is now in its fourth year, and for the first time includes bridesmaids dresses Brides-to-be, meet the wedding gowns of your princess dreams! Disney's new 2023 Fairy Tale Wedding Gown dress collection in collaboration with Allure Bridals includes a tribute to Cinderella, Snow White and Tiana, as well as gowns inspired by Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas and Rapunzel. For the first time, the dreamy collection of 21 gowns also includes bridesmaid dresses, all of which are revealed Feb. 10 in a...
Kristen Bell Says Her Two Daughters Know 'Daddy Is an Addict': Nothing Is 'Off the Table'
Kristen Bell explains the importance of open conversations, even about difficult subjects, between herself, husband Dax Shepard and daughters Delta, 8, and Lincoln, 9½, in REAL SIMPLE's Game Changers print and digital issue Kristen Bell believes in keeping an open relationship with her daughters. Appearing in REAL SIMPLE's Game Changers print and digital issue — it's first-ever celebrity cover — the Frozen star, 42, talked about why she thinks keeping total honesty with her kids is one of her keys to parenting. "I hate the word 'taboo.' I think it should be stricken from...
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Duet on Cover of Miley Cyrus Hit 'Flowers' — Watch
The couple, who have been married since 1988, tackle the tune and add their own personal touch — a bleating toy goat Talk about a sensational cover! Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick showed off their musical chops in a video rendition of the Miley Cyrus hit "Flowers" posted to Instagram Wednesday. The Mystic River actor, who has released seven albums as part of The Bacon Brothers, teamed up with The Closer star to put their own spin on the power ballad. It's one of the few covers Bacon,...
Michelle Rodriguez Jokes 'Something Primal' Happens to Her When She Sees Jason Momoa: 'That Guy's Hot'
The pair both star in the upcoming action sequel Fast X Michelle Rodriguez can't hide her love for Fast X costar Jason Momoa. "Oh, hot damn, right? Like, what's up with that? It's something primal that happens to me when I see that boy. It's some ooga-chaka that comes out of me," the Dungeons & Dragons actress, 44, told Variety with a laugh at the Fast X trailer launch event in Los Angeles Thursday. "I become a barbarian. Like, my D&D character comes out, like, 'Yo, what's up...
Rare Family Photos from Kirk Douglas and Anne Douglas' Glamorous Hollywood Life
As the Douglas Foundation celebrates 60 years of giving, Michael Douglas shares rare photos from his mom's personal collection of the famous family through the years The Douglas Family Archives Next year, The Douglas Foundation turns 60 — and in celebration, trustee Michael Douglas is going back in time. The actor's dad Kirk and stepmother Anne started the organization in 1964 when Kirk's Bryna films including The Vikings and Spartacus turned a profit; since then, $118 million has been disbursed to worthy causes. Despite...
People
399K+
Followers
68K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0