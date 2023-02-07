Woman With Dementia Reported Missing In Baywood

Varene Brisard, age 74, was last seen on Nugent Avenue in Baywood on Monday, Feb. 6. Photo Credit: NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult from Long Island.

Varene Brisard, age 74, was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in the hamlet of Baywood, on Nugent Avenue, according to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.

Brisard has dementia and may be in need of medical attention, officials said.

She is described as a Black woman standing 5 feet tall and weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a long dark brown trench coat, dark blue hat, and black boots. She may be carrying a suitcase.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8300 or call 911.

