ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Ellen, CA

Watch: Woodpeckers stash 700 pounds of acorns in wall of California home

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A pest control technician investigating an insect problem at a California home made a startling discovery: About 700 pounds of acorns had been stashed inside the house's wall by woodpeckers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11dFzn_0kfbJ2wR00
ABC7 News Bay Area/YouTube

Nick Castro of Nick's Extreme Pest Control said he expected to find a dead animal inside the wall of a Glen Ellen home where residents reported seeing maggots and mealworms emerging from a wall.

Castro cut a small hole in the wall of the second-floor bedroom and was shocked when acorns started pouring from the opening.

Castro and his colleagues discovered the acorns were piled about 20 feet high inside the wall. He estimated about 700 pounds of acorns were removed.

The technician said he investigated outside the home and discovered woodpeckers had been poking holes in the chimney stack and had been stashing acorns in the openings for the past two to five years. He said the acorns eventually fell through into the wall cavity.

Castro said it took about eight hours to remove the acorns. He said he repaired the damage to the home's exterior and added screens to protect the wood from the birds.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays

Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

SF pizza restaurant ranked one of top in US

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco pizza joint was named one of the best places to grab a slice in America, according to a list released by Trips to Discover. Del Popolo has been offering wood-fired pizza since 2012, according to its website. It originally launched as a mobile restaurant but opened its brick-and-mortar […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Four suspects arrested in Berkeley dating app home invasion

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a home invasion robbery that took place when the male victim arranged to meet a woman on a dating app. The Berkeley Police Department said they received a call at about 1:18 a.m. Monday morning. The victim had arranged to meet a woman […]
BERKELEY, CA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
528K+
Followers
73K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy