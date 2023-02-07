ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#39. Crime and Punishment

By Goodreads
 4 days ago

- Author: Fyodor Dostoevsky

- Score: 5,537

- Average rating: 4.25 (based on 798,073 ratings)

This Russian classic, published in 1886, tells the story of a former student named Rodion Raskolnikov, who is now impoverished and on the verge of mental instability. To get money—and to demonstrate his exceptionalness—he comes up with a murderous plan to kill a pawnbroker. Considered one of the first psychological novels , "Crime and Punishment" is also quite political as it explores the character's pull toward liberal views and his rebellion against them.

