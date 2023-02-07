4 rock 'n' roll icons are coming to The Music Hall

AMESBURY - The regional peach crop may have been lost during the record-breaking cold snap last weekend.Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury said they believe they lost their entire 2023 peach crop in the harsh cold of last Saturday, when temperatures dropped to 14 degrees below zero in the orchards."Sadly, it appears we have lost our peach crop for the season," the farm posted to Facebook. "Friends from farms across the region are seeing the same; so it seems unlikely to find any New England peaches this year."Cider Hill said it is testing peach buds in a heated greenhouse and will likely know the ultimate fate of the crop in April. "The good news is that, as farmers, we understand this is part of the process; we will be ok and adjust!" the farm said.

AMESBURY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO