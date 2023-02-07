4 rock 'n' roll icons are coming to The Music Hall
Music critics call it the greatest jam session of all time. On Dec. 4, 1956, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins gathered at Sun Records in Memphis to do what they did best: make magic .
The Music Hall’s upcoming musical production with Ogunquit Playhouse, “ Million Dollar Quartet ,” brings that legendary night in music history to life with live renditions of rock ‘n’ roll hits ( think : “Hound Dog,” “Walk the Line,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Hound Dog,” and more) . Transport yourself back to the 1950s with stunning costumes, an extraordinary set, and — of course — toe-tapping, hip-shaking tunes . (Bonus points if you wear your blue suede shoes.)
Previews and opening night (read: the best prices) are happening Wednesday, March 22- Friday, March 24 , and the show will run every Wednesday-Sunday through April 9.
Pro tip : Since The Music Hall is in Portsmouth, NH (~2 hours’ drive), why not make a weekend out of it ? That would rock so hard. 🎸 *
