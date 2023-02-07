ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Death investigation underway for 3-year-old at Sacramento motel

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37gCMv_0kfbIwsj00

Death investigation underway for 3-year-old at Sacramento motel 00:14

SACRAMENTO - Police say they are investigating the death of a young child at a Sacramento motel.

At around 7:35 a.m., police were called out to Motel 6 at 1415 30th Street.

No further details have been released. This is a developing story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

3-year-old identified as officials investigate his death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 3-year-old who died at Motel 6 on 30th Street Tuesday has been identified as Jetakhia Conway by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office. There is no information on what caused the child's death. Crews with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to reports of an unresponsive 3-year-old...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect hurt in North Sacramento officer-involved shooting; officer hurt in collision

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in North Sacramento on Thursday morning.The Sacramento Police Department says, Thursday morning, an officer spotted a car near El Camino Avenue and Cantalier Street that had been reported as carjacked the day before. Police say a struggle then ensued with the suspect who was in the car. "At one point during the struggle, our officer used a taser but it was ineffective," a Sacramento police spokesperson said.The suspect was able to get into the driver's seat at some point during the struggle. The suspect then tried to take off –...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Two Murder Suspects Arrested in Folsom for the Shooting Death of Monte Jordan in Fresno on August 27, 2022

February 9, 2023 – The Fresno Police Department reported that two subjects have been arrested for the 2022 murder of victim Monte Jordan. Shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, 20-year-old Monte Jordan was fatally shot in the parking lot of 4498 North Cornelia Avenue. Homicide detectives received tips on a vehicle involved in the murder. During the investigation, detectives served over twenty search warrants for residential, cell phone, and social media accounts. They also recovered the suspect vehicle used in the murder in Washington. Detectives identified 18-year-old Gerald Turner and his 18-year-old girlfriend, Marella Reid, as the suspects responsible for Jordan’s death. Investigators tracked the suspects to Folsom, California, where they were taken into custody with the assistance of the Sacramento Police Department.
FRESNO, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect in Custody for Fatal Stabbing of 18 year old Girl

“At approximately 1:17 P.M. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Rancho Cordova Police Officers responded to a residence on Ramsgate Way in the City of Rancho Cordova. A caller reported a male subject stabbed the victim and ran her over with a vehicle. When officers arrived, they discovered an 18-year-old female suffering from multiple stab wounds and requested the fire department respond to assist. The Sacramento Metro Fire District arrived moments later and began to render medical aid. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KCRA.com

Suspect in stolen vehicle shot by Sacramento police after crashing into officer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police officers shot and injured a suspect in a stolen vehicle in North Sacramento on Thursday, a spokesperson for the department said. Sgt. Zach Eaton said in a press conference that there was a carjacking in Sacramento on Wednesday, and on Thursday morning officers found the stolen vehicle parked in the area of El Camino Avenue and Cantalier Street.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Roseville shooting leaves no leads, police say

(KTXL) — A shooting in Roseville on Tuesday evening has the Roseville Police Department looking for potential leads, according to a post from the police department. – Video above: Safety concerns at Howe Avenue Safeway A 6:15 p.m., a call came into police of a shooting in the area of 4th Street and C Street […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

No injuries reported in shooting in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — There was a shooting in Roseville Tuesday night in the Theiles Manor neighborhood. Officers with the Roseville Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near 4th Street and C Street. No injuries have been reported and there is no information about possible suspects or the reason for the shooting. Officers are investigating the incident.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Vigil planned for 10-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

(KTXL) — A vigil is planned Thursday for the 10-year-old boy who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Yuba County.  The family identified the 10-year-old as Frankie Rosiles. The vigil is planned for 6 p.m. at Olivehurst Linda Little League field. Everyone is welcome to attend. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said 10-year-old Frankie Rosiles […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 hurt in shooting at Sacramento County apartment complex

ROSEMONT – An investigation is underway after a shooting at an apartment complex in the Rosemont area Monday afternoon. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a complex along the 4000 block of South Watt Avenue and found a victim in his 20s. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, deputies say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation.Updates to follow.  
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman, 32, arrested after deadly stabbing in Natomas

SACRAMENTO – A woman is under arrest after a stabbing left a man dead in Natomas over the weekend. Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along the 1800 block of Club Center Drive a little after 10 a.m. Sunday to investigate a reported assault. At the scene, officers found a man who had been stabbed at least once. The man was rushed to the hospital, but police say he later died from his injury. His identity hasn't been released at this point.One person, a woman, was detained at the scene. She has been identified as 32-year-old Angelina Hernandez and police say she has since been arrested. Hernandez has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing homicide charges. No other information, including what may have led up to the stabbing, has been released. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Injury Reported in Sacramento Two-Vehicle Collision

Major Injury Results From Pocket Road Off-Ramp Accident. A major injury collision occurred in Sacramento on February 5 involving two vehicles. The accident happened along northbound I-5 on the Pocket Road off-ramp around 6:24 p.m. when a Cadillac collided with a GMC Acadia. The vehicles ended up on the left-hand side of the off-ramp in a grassy area. One was about 20 feet down an embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) accident report.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

16-year-old teen arrested days after deadly Stockton shooting, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department on Monday said it arrested a teen in connection with a shooting that left another teen dead. The shooting was reported at 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 2 in the 6700 block of Plymouth Road, the police department said. Officers who went to the scene found a 19-year-old man who was shot. The victim later died after he was transported to a nearby hospital.
STOCKTON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man killed in Highway 70 crash

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. 12:08 P.M. UPDATE - One man is dead after a crash on Highway 70 early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highway 70 near Sparrow Lane. This is just south of Lower Honcut Road near the Butte-Yuba County line. The CHP said a pickup...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
132K+
Followers
22K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy