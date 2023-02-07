ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#42. The Taming of the Shrew

By Goodreads
 4 days ago

- Author: William Shakespeare

- Score: 4,822

- Average rating: 3.77 (based on 164,742 ratings)

This five-act comedy tells the story of the courtship of the headstrong Katherine and the money-grubbing Petruchio, who is determined to subdue Katherine and make her his wife. After the wedding, Petruchio drags his new wife through the mud to their new home in the country. He proceeds to starve and deprive her of sleep to make his new bride submissive. The play, one of Shakespeare's most popular, has been both criticized for its abusive and misogynistic attitude toward women and praised as a challenging view of how women are supposed to behave.

Cheyenne, WY
