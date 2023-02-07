Police shoot, kill Florida mass shooting suspect

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A suspect in a Florida mass shooting is dead after being shot and crashing his car after a police chase, authorities said.

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said that police had killed a suspect in last week's mass shooting. Photo courtesy of Lakeland Police Department

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said that officers had sought to arrest 21-year-old Alex Greene on Monday for an outstanding burglary warrant. As officers went to arrest Greene, he attempted to flee, Taylor said.

After getting out of his vehicle, authorities said Greene ran into a restaurant and then eventually got into another woman's vehicle. When a Lakeland police officer told Greene to get out of the car, Greene drove the vehicle toward the officer. The officer then shot Greene, whose car then swerved into oncoming traffic before crashing. Greene was then transferred to a hospital and declared dead.

"We are very confident he was, in fact, involved, to what extent we don't know yet," Taylor said, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Police suspected that Taylor was one of four gunmen in a sedan that opened fire on both sides of a street in "a challenged neighborhood" of Lakeland, Fla., on Jan. 30, injuring at least 10 people.

The drive-by shooting was reported to police in the 900 block near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street in midtown Lakeland at about 3:43 p.m., one minute after children were dropped off on the street by a school bus, Taylor said.

The victims were described as men between the ages of 20 and 35. Three victims were found at the scene. The others were transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center via personal vehicles.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com