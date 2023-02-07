#50. Their Eyes Were Watching God
- Author: Zora Neale Hurston
- Score: 4,143
- Average rating: 3.97 (based on 316,337 ratings)
A coming-of-age story set in early 1900s Florida, "Their Eyes Were Watching God" tackles a multitude of issues: racism, sexism, segregation, poverty, and gender roles, among others. Initially overlooked upon its release, Zora Neale Hurston's best-known work is now considered a modern American masterpiece thanks to work done in Black studies programs in the 1970s.
